Who They Really ARE (They're SCARED) --> VA 'Man' Melts DOWN in Curse-Filled...
Woman With PhD Thinks She Has One of the Highest IQs in the...
'Spelled MURDER Wrong': Guess How the Media is Covering CA Jewish Man Killed...
Aborting Abortion: Dr. Dermot Kearney Speaks Out on This Lifesaving Procedure
NBC News' Ben Collins Triggered by Chaya Raichik's 'Despicable' Photo
David French Concludes That Speaker Mike Johnson Is Doing Christianity Wrong
Pro-Hamas Mob Burns Israeli Flags Along With Picture of Joe Biden
Math Faculty Expected to Sign Anti-Israel Letter Before Attending 'Equity Forum'
WOW: Jim Jordan's Bombshell Thread Dredges Depths of the 'Censorship Industrial Complex'
Penn Student Wants You to Remember Those Joyful Pictures From Glorious October 7
Activists Mourn Suicide of Mayor 'Involuntarily Outed' as a Trans Woman
IT'S ABOUT TIME! Israel War Room Says Brandeis University Has BANNED a Justice...
Scandal: Speaker Mike Johnson Had Promoted an App to Keep You From Viewing...
Indiana University Medical School Erases Women, Will Use ‘People With Cervices’

Rashida Tlaib Tries Pulling a Fast One With Screenshot of Pro-Palestine Poll But Ain't NOBODY Buyin' It

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on November 07, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Anytime anyone shares a screenshot of a poll without either linking to it OR sharing the source you know they're completely and totally full of crap. Especially if they're an elected official ... like Rashida Tlaib.

Advertisement

Who we already know is full of crap but we digress.

She thought people would actually believe this poll:

So is she saying 71% of Michigan Democrats are anti-Semites? Whose poll is this? Who did they actually poll? Some Democrats don't support a ceasefire? 

Surely even Rashida knows all Hamas has to do is release the hostages, yes?

Especially after what we saw happen in California.

Awww, Biden's biggest fangirl doesn't like Tlaib calling for a ceasefire.

Now THAT is funny.

Recommended

Who They Really ARE (They're SCARED) --> VA 'Man' Melts DOWN in Curse-Filled Tantrum at Poll Greeter
Sam J.
Advertisement

Let's not pretend she actually cares about what happened there.

HA.

And fin.

***

Related:

'Spelled MURDER Wrong': Guess How the Media is Covering CA Jewish Man Killed by a Pro-Palestine Protester

Cori Bush REKT in Real Time Trying to Shame People for Being HONEST About Rashida Tlaib's anti-Semitism

Look on Neil deGrasse Tyson's Face As Bill Maher Blasts Him for Placating Woke Ideology is EVERYTHING

Eric Swalwell Served Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice After Accusing Comer of 'Hiding Something'

HO-LEE CHIT: Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL PALESTINE RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who They Really ARE (They're SCARED) --> VA 'Man' Melts DOWN in Curse-Filled Tantrum at Poll Greeter
Sam J.
'Spelled MURDER Wrong': Guess How the Media is Covering CA Jewish Man Killed by a Pro-Palestine Protester
Sam J.
Woman With PhD Thinks She Has One of the Highest IQs in the Room. Cue the Reality Check.
Twitchy Video
Your Crown, Queen: Chaya Raichik Posts Absolute Own After USA Today Front Page Hit Piece
Grateful Calvin
David French Concludes That Speaker Mike Johnson Is Doing Christianity Wrong
Brett T.
WOW: Jim Jordan's Bombshell Thread Dredges Depths of the 'Censorship Industrial Complex'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Who They Really ARE (They're SCARED) --> VA 'Man' Melts DOWN in Curse-Filled Tantrum at Poll Greeter Sam J.
Advertisement