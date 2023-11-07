Rashida Tlaib Tries Pulling a Fast One With Screenshot of Pro-Palestine Poll But Ain't NOBODY Buyin' It

Anytime anyone shares a screenshot of a poll without either linking to it OR sharing the source you know they're completely and totally full of crap. Especially if they're an elected official ... like Rashida Tlaib.

Advertisement

Who we already know is full of crap but we digress.

She thought people would actually believe this poll:

NEWS: 71% of Michigan Democrats support a ceasefire according to a poll by Biden’s former pollster.



I urge my colleagues to support our #CeasefireNOW resolution to save as many lives as possible, no matter their faith or ethnicity. pic.twitter.com/FuiSKQNP09 — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 6, 2023

So is she saying 71% of Michigan Democrats are anti-Semites? Whose poll is this? Who did they actually poll? Some Democrats don't support a ceasefire?

Surely even Rashida knows all Hamas has to do is release the hostages, yes?

Need to get Hamas to surrender and release the hostages… I get you don’t want to see your friends go to prison but Palestinians are dying — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 6, 2023

We need for YOU to have a ceasefire of your hate and violent speech. Stop fanning the flames. Tell your supporters to show respect and denounce. — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) November 7, 2023

Especially after what we saw happen in California.

That's President Biden to you. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 7, 2023

Awww, Biden's biggest fangirl doesn't like Tlaib calling for a ceasefire.

Now THAT is funny.

This is what you are promoting.https://t.co/ec4mlqEU7K — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 7, 2023

Let's not pretend she actually cares about what happened there.

Just shows how stupid Michigan Democrats are. — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) November 7, 2023

HA.

NEWS: You suck — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) November 7, 2023

And fin.

***

Related:

'Spelled MURDER Wrong': Guess How the Media is Covering CA Jewish Man Killed by a Pro-Palestine Protester

Cori Bush REKT in Real Time Trying to Shame People for Being HONEST About Rashida Tlaib's anti-Semitism

Look on Neil deGrasse Tyson's Face As Bill Maher Blasts Him for Placating Woke Ideology is EVERYTHING

Eric Swalwell Served Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice After Accusing Comer of 'Hiding Something'

HO-LEE CHIT: Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.