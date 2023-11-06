Cori Bush REKT in Real Time Trying to Shame People for Being HONEST About Rashida Tlaib's anti-Semitism

The 'Democrat Money Machine' Is Funding Pro-Hamas Activities and The Daily Caller Has...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:45 PM on November 06, 2023
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Just when we think Cori Bush can't possibly get any denser or post anything dumber, she proves us wrong ... every time. 

While none of the Squad is quite as gross and awful as Rashida Tlaib (she is the literal WORST), Bush sure comes close. Especially when she's trying to shame others for being HONEST about Tlaib's dangerous rhetoric that has caused riots and violence all across the country.

Guess the truth hurts.

Case in point:

Standing up for their liberation.

REALLY?

What is she smokin'?

When people show you who they really are ... believe them.

Hamas lady.

Hamas Caucus.

These work.

Right?

Or you know, stop posting in general.

Both work.

***

