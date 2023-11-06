Cori Bush REKT in Real Time Trying to Shame People for Being HONEST About Rashida Tlaib's anti-Semitism

Just when we think Cori Bush can't possibly get any denser or post anything dumber, she proves us wrong ... every time.

While none of the Squad is quite as gross and awful as Rashida Tlaib (she is the literal WORST), Bush sure comes close. Especially when she's trying to shame others for being HONEST about Tlaib's dangerous rhetoric that has caused riots and violence all across the country.

Guess the truth hurts.

Case in point:

This is a lie. This rhetoric is dangerous and needs to stop.



This endangers the life of Rashida and Palestinians standing up for their liberation everywhere. https://t.co/OJQRBqYXDU — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 6, 2023

Standing up for their liberation.

REALLY?

What is she smokin'?

OK, but that is literally exactly what Rashida Tlaib is doing. — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 6, 2023

When people show you who they really are ... believe them.

Okay Hamas lady — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) November 6, 2023

Hamas lady.

Hamas Caucus.

These work.

Ummmm, it’s not. What do you think “From the river to the sea” means?? — Sam Morrow (@theSamMorrow) November 6, 2023

Right?

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is antisemitic & calls for genocide of Jewish ppl. It is used by supporters of terrorist organizations such as Hamas & the PFLP, which seek Israel’s destruction through violent means. Stop telling Jewish people what it means. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 6, 2023

Or you know, stop posting in general.

Both work.

