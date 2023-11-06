Eric Swalwell Served Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice After Accusing Comer of 'Hiding Something'

We can't help but wonder what the heck is going on in the district Eric Swalwell represents in Congress. The guy is a walking, talking, tweeting/posting, disaster of stupid and gaffes ... do they really want THAT as their representation?

Honestly, we should establish a tab on Twitchy JUST FOR THIS GUY because he gives us so much content.

Thanks for the job security, Eric.

What is James Comer hiding? Why won’t he release his tax returns and bank records? https://t.co/La0V63rnSc — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 6, 2023

We all know what you've been trying to hide, Eric, and it rhymes with 'Bang Bang'.

Guessing he isn't hiding a sex tape with a Chinese spy. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 6, 2023

Ding ding ding.

Have you released yours? Did you claim Fang Fang as a dependent? — Michael (@CrownAddiction) November 6, 2023

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

You must be scared, Eric, if you're returning to this old trope.



I remember you screeching about Trumps tax returns and when someone from the IRS stole them and release it to the media, it was a nothing burger.



Just like this nonsense. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) November 6, 2023

You slept with a Chinese spy. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 6, 2023

A COMMUNIST Chinese spy at that.

The fact that you aren't questioning Biden's tax fraud, says a lot about your own corruption.😡 pic.twitter.com/915yB5aZ0d — myangels7 (@BeeLeever7) November 6, 2023

Now now, we've been informed by our truthful, unbiased, justice-obsessed pals on the Left that Joe was just paying a debt back.

Ahem.

Did Eric give back all those campaign contributions from Chinese Communist Party? pic.twitter.com/FLIvICmZxz — Dioji Barker III (@Dioji_BarkerK9) November 6, 2023

It's a fair question.

I don’t know but let’s see yours! — Revolution Replay (@timmy_tron) November 6, 2023

We feel like we should specify TAXES here ... let's see YOUR taxes, Eric.

Just sayin'.

Someone farted. Can you leave now. — David Fredricks (@dfreddy76) November 6, 2023

Fart jokes at Eric's expense will never NOT be funny.

***

