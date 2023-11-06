Eric Swalwell Served Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice After Accusing Comer of 'Hiding Something'

Man Asks People to Sign Petition Supporting Hamas. They Agree…Until He Reads the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on November 06, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

We can't help but wonder what the heck is going on in the district Eric Swalwell represents in Congress. The guy is a walking, talking, tweeting/posting, disaster of stupid and gaffes ... do they really want THAT as their representation?

Honestly, we should establish a tab on Twitchy JUST FOR THIS GUY because he gives us so much content.

Thanks for the job security, Eric.

We all know what you've been trying to hide, Eric, and it rhymes with 'Bang Bang'.

Ding ding ding.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

A COMMUNIST Chinese spy at that.

Now now, we've been informed by our truthful, unbiased, justice-obsessed pals on the Left that Joe was just paying a debt back. 

Ahem.

It's a fair question.

Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It; Updated
Sam J.
We feel like we should specify TAXES here ... let's see YOUR taxes, Eric.

Just sayin'.

Fart jokes at Eric's expense will never NOT be funny.

***

HO-LEE CHIT: Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It

Oct 7/Holocaust Denying TOOL Whines that Community Notes Kept Him From Monetizing His Anti-Semitic Posts

ALMOST Figured it Out! White Lefty Woman RAGES Because it Took Her an Hour to Shop at Target (Watch)

Translation: More Money Please! Zelensky Refuting Claims War With Russia at a Stalemate Does NOT Go Well

Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT

***

Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It; Updated
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Oct 7/Holocaust Denying TOOL Doubles and TRIPLES Down on Anti-Semitic Posts, Whines About Community Notes
Sam J.
Dem Rep Claims Big Drop in Biden Support is Because Voters Aren't Accepting Reality
Doug P.
WATCH: Israel's Top Comedy Show Released a Satire of American College Students and It's Too Accurate
FuzzyChimp
New Journalisming: NBC Laments Rural Americans Voting Republican Despite 'Improving Economy'
Grateful Calvin

