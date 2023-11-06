Dem Rep Claims Big Drop in Biden Support is Because Voters Aren't Accepting...
Gay Jewish Comedian Is Back With Another Important Message for Hamas Sympathizers
New Journalisming: NBC Laments Rural Americans Voting Republican Despite 'Improving Econom...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
'Stupid is as Stupid Does': Indiana Woman Messes Up Her Own Antisemitic Hate...
Irony Alert! David Hogg Once Again Shows Off His Lack of Self-Awareness
Vote No on Issue 1 - the Amendment That Ends Ohio Voters' Right...
Bernie Sanders Disappoints Briahna Joy Gray for … Checks Notes … Opposing Hamas
WATCH: Israel's Top Comedy Show Released a Satire of American College Students and...
Richard Hanania Doubles Down on 'Just Asking Questions' Schtick in Rambling Substack Piece
Author Explains Exactly Why Progressives Are Mad At JK Rowling And He's SO...
Stacey Abrams to Jen Psaki: She's Not Ruling Out Losing … Er …...
The Sequel to Cocaine Bear Just Dropped
LOL: The People Have Spoken - Don't Harbor Hamas, Manhattan

Oct 7/Holocaust Denying TOOL Whines that Community Notes Kept Him From Monetizing His Anti-Semitic Posts

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on November 06, 2023
Meme

The past month has really and truly shown us a side of far too many Americans that honestly we had never thought would exist in 2023. Yeah yeah yeah, even WE cynical Twitchy peeps who cover this insanity 24/7 can be naive sometimes.

Advertisement

And while we are proponents of free speech, it's hard to read hateful garbage like this from Matthew Rife who used the official account for his COMPANY to post it. 

This can't be a good look for his business, ya' know?

From the post since it's really long ...

Where are all of the social media streams of this happening? Why didn’t the Iron Dome catch the hang glider? How come nobody knows any Israelis that had died, besides other Israelis? These people are liars. They make everything up. They claim to be perpetually attacked, by EVERYONE! Just to be clear, I’m not speaking about Jewish people. I have always made it clear that the majority of Jewish people are amazing and very peaceful people. I’m very specifically talking about these Zionist war-mongering liars.

Pretty bad, right? Welp, a couple of days later he decided to go ahead and deny the Holocaust happened.

Again, from his business account.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

From the post again because Rife is a wordy mofo:

Yet, I’m supposed to believe they knew there were millions but only chose to only use a six-digit numbering system. Also, I’ve never seen less than a six-digit number and none of those started with a zero. So really the numbering system only allowed for 800,000 at most.

Wow. Right? 

Maybe Google this stuff before making a total jacka*s of yourself on Twitter/X, Rife.

And just when you thought it couldn't get ANY worse today he's complaining because he's been Community Noted, which means he won't make money on his repugnant, anti-Semitic posts.

Poor lil feller.

Advertisement

Because engagement farming is TOTALLY a good reason to make grossly anti-Semitic comments implying the Holocaust didn't happen and OH YEAH, neither did October 7.

What a tool.

***

Related:

ALMOST Figured it Out! White Lefty Woman RAGES Because it Took Her an Hour to Shop at Target (Watch)

Translation: More Money Please! Zelensky Refuting Claims War With Russia at a Stalemate Does NOT Go Well

Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL HAMAS HOLOCAUST ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Dem Rep Claims Big Drop in Biden Support is Because Voters Aren't Accepting Reality
Doug P.
New Journalisming: NBC Laments Rural Americans Voting Republican Despite 'Improving Economy'
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: Israel's Top Comedy Show Released a Satire of American College Students and It's Too Accurate
FuzzyChimp
'Stupid is as Stupid Does': Indiana Woman Messes Up Her Own Antisemitic Hate Crime
Laura W.
Irony Alert! David Hogg Once Again Shows Off His Lack of Self-Awareness
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement