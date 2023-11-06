Oct 7/Holocaust Denying TOOL Whines that Community Notes Kept Him From Monetizing His Anti-Semitic Posts

The past month has really and truly shown us a side of far too many Americans that honestly we had never thought would exist in 2023. Yeah yeah yeah, even WE cynical Twitchy peeps who cover this insanity 24/7 can be naive sometimes.

Advertisement

And while we are proponents of free speech, it's hard to read hateful garbage like this from Matthew Rife who used the official account for his COMPANY to post it.

This can't be a good look for his business, ya' know?

Slaughtered and raped 1,400 and NOBODY has any photo or video evidence of this. The people that were being reported as murdered turned out to be alive. The video footage of the infiltration and attack was mostly all debunked as older from a different situation, staged video… https://t.co/jqDepZBGcM — Matthew Rife (@RifeTechnology) November 3, 2023

From the post since it's really long ...

Where are all of the social media streams of this happening? Why didn’t the Iron Dome catch the hang glider? How come nobody knows any Israelis that had died, besides other Israelis? These people are liars. They make everything up. They claim to be perpetually attacked, by EVERYONE! Just to be clear, I’m not speaking about Jewish people. I have always made it clear that the majority of Jewish people are amazing and very peaceful people. I’m very specifically talking about these Zionist war-mongering liars.

Pretty bad, right? Welp, a couple of days later he decided to go ahead and deny the Holocaust happened.

Again, from his business account.

6 million? How? Their numbering system only allowed for 999,999 at the most.

During world war 2, if a German mechanic was caught with a hammer in his toolbox he was put to death. This is because they were a highly detailed people who prided themselves on accuracy. Yet, I’m… pic.twitter.com/137MUx9qbI — Matthew Rife (@RifeTechnology) November 5, 2023

From the post again because Rife is a wordy mofo:

Yet, I’m supposed to believe they knew there were millions but only chose to only use a six-digit numbering system. Also, I’ve never seen less than a six-digit number and none of those started with a zero. So really the numbering system only allowed for 800,000 at most.

Wow. Right?

What a tool. I bet you’re an embarrassment to your parents and entire family. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) November 6, 2023

Easy. They only labeled the ones they planned to keep around and work before the end of the war. Not a good look man. — Joshua Done (@JoshuaDone) November 5, 2023

The actual answer is that only Auschwitz used tattoos and only the Jews assigned to work details were registered with a serial number and given a tattoo. Those who were sent to the gas chambers right away were not registered and not given a tattoo. Auschwitz assigned roughly… — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) November 6, 2023

Maybe Google this stuff before making a total jacka*s of yourself on Twitter/X, Rife.

Couldn’t be that each location used it’s own identification system. Or maybe they just restarted when they got to the end because they were killing them all anyway so what did it matter. Nah. Probably not. — June (@junebotprolly) November 6, 2023

And just when you thought it couldn't get ANY worse today he's complaining because he's been Community Noted, which means he won't make money on his repugnant, anti-Semitic posts.

Poor lil feller.

I guess this is what @CommunityNotes is about and it’s not what we were told it would be.

Let me explain. I’m here seeking information that does not align with my understanding of the meticulous nature of the Nazi Party. The subject matter and purpose of this tweet is to gain… https://t.co/dp2QxEw6nO — Matthew Rife (@RifeTechnology) November 6, 2023

Advertisement

Because engagement farming is TOTALLY a good reason to make grossly anti-Semitic comments implying the Holocaust didn't happen and OH YEAH, neither did October 7.

What a tool.

***

Related:

ALMOST Figured it Out! White Lefty Woman RAGES Because it Took Her an Hour to Shop at Target (Watch)

Translation: More Money Please! Zelensky Refuting Claims War With Russia at a Stalemate Does NOT Go Well

Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.