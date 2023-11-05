ALMOST Figured it Out! White Lefty Woman RAGES Because it Took Her an Hour to Shop at Target (Watch)

Ever since the government forced us all into lockdowns to somehow protect us from a virus with a 99%+ survival rate, retail has really gone in the shiznitter. Do you all remember Target having to lock down essential items before 2020?

We don't.

Granted, the George Floyd riots of 2020 are really what started all of the locking of cabinets and items because, for whatever reason, Leftist prosecutors decided it was racist or something to prosecute criminals.

Seems we're still living in that reality today, unfortunately.

This video, however, of a Leftist woman being very angry because it took her an hour to shop for essentials at Target almost makes it all worthwhile.

Watch:

White liberal is mad at Target for locking up essential items. It took her an hour to get a bag of stuff. Who wants to tell her? pic.twitter.com/XY9UupqhGT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 5, 2023

Heh.

They don't lock items away here, but of course, we arrest criminals here and put them in jail instead of coddling them. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 5, 2023

Dystopian nightmare.

Just letting people shoplift, burn and loot with no consequences is having…consequences. Imagine that. It’s the law abiding citizens that are left dealing with the fallout of the criminals actions pic.twitter.com/UWtAjHcVJ6 — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) November 5, 2023

Yup.

Willing to bet she voted for all of this and felt good about it because she was doing something to fight evil white supremacy or something.

Welcome to the cause-and-effect portion of today's politics.

They really don’t have any self awareness when it comes to the policies they promote — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) November 5, 2023

Nope. She probably thinks it's Target's fault.

And in a way, it is.

Sad but true.

***

