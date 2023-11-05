Patricia Heaton Drops the Mic on Michael Ian Black
ALMOST Figured it Out! White Lefty Woman RAGES Because it Took Her an Hour to Shop at Target (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on November 05, 2023
AngieArtist

Ever since the government forced us all into lockdowns to somehow protect us from a virus with a 99%+ survival rate, retail has really gone in the shiznitter. Do you all remember Target having to lock down essential items before 2020? 

We don't.

Granted, the George Floyd riots of 2020 are really what started all of the locking of cabinets and items because, for whatever reason, Leftist prosecutors decided it was racist or something to prosecute criminals.

Seems we're still living in that reality today, unfortunately.

This video, however, of a Leftist woman being very angry because it took her an hour to shop for essentials at Target almost makes it all worthwhile.

Watch:

Heh.

Dystopian nightmare.

Yup.

Willing to bet she voted for all of this and felt good about it because she was doing something to fight evil white supremacy or something. 

Welcome to the cause-and-effect portion of today's politics.

Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT
Sam J.
Nope. She probably thinks it's Target's fault.

And in a way, it is. 

Sad but true.

