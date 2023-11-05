Jewish Dem Senator Takes Rashida Tlaib and Her GROSSLY Anti-Semitic Takes APART in Straight-Fire Thread

As Twitchy readers know, even Democrats are getting sick and tired of Rashida Tlaib and her disgusting anti-Semitic takes and antics. Whether it's because it makes them all look bad OR that they really don't agree with what she's saying ... they're definitely pushing back against her.

Especially in this thread from a fellow Michigan Democrat.

Take a look:

This is not how Jews view the phrase “from the river to the sea.” This is not how Hamas views the phrase “from the river to the sea.”



Hamas uses it as a rallying cry. And they don’t simply want to displace Jews in Israel. They want Jews dead. https://t.co/pRh8cU55if — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

Oh yeah, Rashida was trying to claim that 'from the river to the sea' just meant freedom and dignity for all people.

We all know better but she tried.

He continued.

Hamas killed 1400 Jews in just a few hours. They are holding 200+ more in unknown conditions. They would kill all 7 million Jews in Israel if they could.



And if you can’t imagine that happening, read a history book. — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

Ouch.

Keep going.

This phrase preys upon the psyche of Jews. There are less than 16 million of us living in the world. Fewer Jews are alive today than the eve of the Holocaust.



Just about every Jewish person you know lives where they live because their family escaped certain death to get there. — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

She doesn't care about any of this.

I am one of 7 million Jews living in the US. All of my great-grandparents fled pogroms, violent expulsion of Jews from Eastern Europe, to come here.



One of my great grandfathers came to Detroit through Canada, leaving behind siblings who were later shot dead by Nazis in Poland. — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

One of my great grandfathers came to Detroit via Ellis Island alone at 17 years old. He wrote back home to Russia begging his family to join him. Sent them money. They never came & after WWII, he never heard from them again. — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

Awful.

7 million Jews live in Israel — many with roots dating back 1000s of years, & many as a result of seeking refuge from any given genocide of Jews over the last 100s of years, including ethnic cleansing of Jews from North Africa/Middle East & of course, most notably, the Holocaust. — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

But Israel bad or something.

Despite the diaspora, Jews around the world are interconnected because, through our shared generational trauma, our shared faith still survives. — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

... through our shared generational trauma, our shared faith still survives.

Even for Jews outside of Israel, Oct. 7 touches us personally. We see the faces of our grandparents, our parents & our children in those slaughtered & taken hostage. Some here in metro Detroit — including in the congresswoman’s district — are directly related to the victims. — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

Let's not pretend Rashida actually cares about her Jewish constituents.

We must be able to condemn this Hamas terror, demand release of hostages, & care for the welfare of all innocent civilians in this conflict. The MI Senate passed my resolution calling for just that, incl for the US to assist humanitarian aid to Gaza & Palestinians seeking refuge. — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

My Senate-passed resolution closes with: “That we affirm the dignity of all innocent civilians impacted, Israelis and Palestinians, and join the long-standing call for peace in the region.”



What exactly is the peaceful effect of displacing Jews “from the river to the sea?” — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

Rashida doesn't want peace.

She has said as much.

And where would they go?



To Australia, where they shout “gas the Jews?”



To France, where Jewish schools are evacuated due to bomb threats?



To Russia, where Jews are hunted down when their plane lands? — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

Ouch.

Again.

To the US? There is no question that the US is the safest place to be Jewish in the history of Judaism. This country has provided my family with everything we have and I’m proud to be an American. — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

But today in the US we are experiencing the worst antisemitism I’ve seen in my entire life. If we cannot snuff out this antisemitism today, what worse is yet to come? Where would any of us go? — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

The worst anti-Semitism in his entire life.

And not at the hands of Trump supporters.

Gosh, we're shocked. (not really)

Given all of this, “from the river to the sea” will not lead to the worthy aspirations of “freedom, human rights, & peaceful coexistence.”



What our elected officials say have an impact & the words of our congresswoman enflame the tensions here in an already tragic conflict. — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

What he said.

***

***

