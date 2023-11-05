Translation: More Money Please! Zelensky Refuting Claims War With Russia at a Stalemate...
Jewish Dem Senator Takes Rashida Tlaib and Her GROSSLY Anti-Semitic Takes APART in Straight-Fire Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on November 05, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

As Twitchy readers know, even Democrats are getting sick and tired of Rashida Tlaib and her disgusting anti-Semitic takes and antics. Whether it's because it makes them all look bad OR that they really don't agree with what she's saying ... they're definitely pushing back against her.

Especially in this thread from a fellow Michigan Democrat.

Take a look:

Oh yeah, Rashida was trying to claim that 'from the river to the sea' just meant freedom and dignity for all people.

We all know better but she tried.

He continued.

Ouch.

Keep going.

She doesn't care about any of this.

Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT
Sam J.
Awful.

But Israel bad or something.

... through our shared generational trauma, our shared faith still survives.

Let's not pretend Rashida actually cares about her Jewish constituents.

Rashida doesn't want peace.

She has said as much.

Ouch.

Again.

The worst anti-Semitism in his entire life.

And not at the hands of Trump supporters.

Gosh, we're shocked. (not really)

What he said.

