Roseanne Has Just 1 Perfect Question for AG Letitia James BRAGGING About Her Case Against Trump and LOL

You'd think since Trump can't talk about what's going on with his case that those involved shouldn't either, but that hasn't stopped AG Letitia Jones from flapping her yap and taking political victory laps on Twitter.

Like this one.

Today, we heard testimony from Donald Trump's sons and co-defendants, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.



They pretend that they were not involved in their family's fraudulent business.



But the facts tell a very different story. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/m5X0B8saa0 — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 2, 2023

Annoying, yes?

And honestly, who is she trying to convince? Us or herself?

Roseanne has just one question for her:

You’re still here? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) November 3, 2023

Sadly, yes.

But LOL.

Nobody seems all that impressed with James. Like, at all.

You make 165k.

Your net worth is 15 million.

I have questions. — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) November 3, 2023

This is the real AG James 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1otuSM0F6R — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) November 3, 2023

Gosh, almost as if this is entirely personal and political for her.

This isn't going to end well for you, @NewYorkStateAG James. Shame on you. You are perverting our system of "justice," and I look forward to the day you are defending YOURSELF in court. — Sally Tanner (@sally_tanner) November 3, 2023

In a fair and just world that would absolutely be the case. Sadly, we don't live in a fair or just country and we haven't for a while.

Notice she never lists any facts. — 🦉⭐️ Melissa Dawn ⭐️🦉 (@Make70sGreat) November 2, 2023

Pretty damn telling, eh?

***

***

