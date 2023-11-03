Roseanne Has Just 1 Perfect Question for AG Letitia James BRAGGING About Her Case Against Trump and LOL

Matt Taibbi's LATEST Twitter Files Drop on Senate Democrats and Russian Bot Hysteria...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on November 03, 2023
Sarah D.

You'd think since Trump can't talk about what's going on with his case that those involved shouldn't either, but that hasn't stopped AG Letitia Jones from flapping her yap and taking political victory laps on Twitter.

Like this one.

Annoying, yes?

And honestly, who is she trying to convince? Us or herself?

Roseanne has just one question for her:

Sadly, yes.

But LOL.

Nobody seems all that impressed with James. Like, at all.

Gosh, almost as if this is entirely personal and political for her.

In a fair and just world that would absolutely be the case. Sadly, we don't live in a fair or just country and we haven't for a while.

Pretty damn telling, eh?

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

