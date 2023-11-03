Gad Saad Posts Heartbreaking Yet DAMNING Israel/Hamas Poll and VILE Anti-Semites Just Can't DEEEAL

It has nearly been a month since Hamas terrorists brutally attacked, tortured, raped, murdered, and kidnapped thousands of innocent Israeli men, women, and children, and in that nearly a month we have seen more anti-Semitism on social media and sadly around the world than we ever thought possible. And sadly, we're not just seeing this from people we'd expect to see it from ... we're seeing it from people that quite honestly have shocked us.

Advertisement

Gad Saad is sadly making this point in real time with this poll:

Israel is bombing Gaza today because:

1) Jews are inherently genocidal

2) Hamas slaughtered and raped 1,400+ Israelis on October 7 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 2, 2023

At this time, the unfortunate results of the poll are NOT good.

Looks like we have a bunch of ignorant chodes in this world, 66% of them as it stands now — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 2, 2023

I’m incredibly saddened by this😕 — Tandy (@dantypo) November 2, 2023

Us too, dude. Us too.

Lot of proud Nazi's voting and posting here. Evil in plain sight. Hope potential employers and mates are taking notes. — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) November 3, 2023

Yeah ...

Evil in plain sight.

People are just not falling for these lies anymore🙌🏻 — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) November 2, 2023

The world is waking up — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 2, 2023

There's our favorite 'scholar'. *eye roll*

The amount of hate on this poll is honestly terrifying.

Jews love accusing others of the horrible things that they've done. — 🇺🇸 Phigs (@Return0fthePhig) November 2, 2023

Gosh, maybe we missed it but we don't remember seeing anything in the news about Jews putting babies in ovens or forcing children to watch as their parents were murdered in front of them.

You’re aware that are other answers to that question, right?



Better, more accurate answers. — OGGY, from The North (@OGGY_North) November 3, 2023

If you have to complicate simple things to win the argument your argument sucks.

I’m not following this con artist @elonmusk why am I seeing this. — Sam Husseini (@samhusseini) November 2, 2023

Eh?

Last time I checked, protecting yourself from genocide is not genocidal. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) November 2, 2023

And you know this guy thought he was really hitting a homerun with this one.

There is so much hate and ugliness in these comments ...

I’m shocked and heartbroken to see these results. What’s wrong with these people? — cherrytart 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@RedForever176) November 2, 2023

Shocked and heartbroken.

We feel the same way.

***

Related:

'Holy S**T! They Actually Hit Publish!' Salon Says MAGA/Christian Nationalism MORE Dangerous than Hamas

SHOCKA --> Michigan Democrats Just Proved a Massive (and DAMNING) GOP Talking Point About Them TRUE

Advertisement

Let's freakin' GOOO! Largest Law Firms DRAG Law Schools For 'Producing Antisemites' in BLISTERING Letter

YAAAS! Loudoun County Students SLAM Woke School Board and Gender Neutral Bathrooms in Their Schools

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.