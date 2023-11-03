Cori Bush Claims She Was Sent to Congress to 'Save Lives', Trips SPECTACULARLY...
Gad Saad Posts Heartbreaking Yet DAMNING Israel/Hamas Poll and VILE Anti-Semites Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on November 03, 2023
AngieArtist

It has nearly been a month since Hamas terrorists brutally attacked, tortured, raped, murdered, and kidnapped thousands of innocent Israeli men, women, and children, and in that nearly a month we have seen more anti-Semitism on social media and sadly around the world than we ever thought possible. And sadly, we're not just seeing this from people we'd expect to see it from ... we're seeing it from people that quite honestly have shocked us.

Gad Saad is sadly making this point in real time with this poll:

At this time, the unfortunate results of the poll are NOT good.

Us too, dude. Us too.

Yeah ... 

Evil in plain sight. 

There's our favorite 'scholar'. *eye roll*

The amount of hate on this poll is honestly terrifying.

Gosh, maybe we missed it but we don't remember seeing anything in the news about Jews putting babies in ovens or forcing children to watch as their parents were murdered in front of them.

If you have to complicate simple things to win the argument your argument sucks.

Eh?

And you know this guy thought he was really hitting a homerun with this one.

There is so much hate and ugliness in these comments ... 

Shocked and heartbroken.

We feel the same way.

Related:

'Holy S**T! They Actually Hit Publish!' Salon Says MAGA/Christian Nationalism MORE Dangerous than Hamas

SHOCKA --> Michigan Democrats Just Proved a Massive (and DAMNING) GOP Talking Point About Them TRUE

Let's freakin' GOOO! Largest Law Firms DRAG Law Schools For 'Producing Antisemites' in BLISTERING Letter

YAAAS! Loudoun County Students SLAM Woke School Board and Gender Neutral Bathrooms in Their Schools

