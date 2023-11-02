J.K. Rowling Shuts VICE and Their Thread Defending Pro-Palestine Protesters DOWN With 1...
Loudoun County Students Push BACK on Woke School Board and Gender Neutral Facilities in Their Schools

Sam J.
12:45 PM on November 02, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Just when we had given up all hope when it comes to younger generations we find ourselves wondering if maybe there IS hope after seeing this out of Loudoun County. Yup, you read that right, seeing something GOOD in that county.

Students telling woke adults 'in charge' to get it together.

Whoda thunk?

Well well well, whaddya know? Maybe the imbeciles on the Loudoun County School Board will learn a thing or two from the students they are supposedly working for. We're not exactly holding our breath but it could happen.

It's a beautiful, beautiful thing.

HUZZAH!

Let's go!

As we said before ... there may actually be hope for the future yet.

***

***

