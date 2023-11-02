Loudoun County Students Push BACK on Woke School Board and Gender Neutral Facilities in Their Schools

Just when we had given up all hope when it comes to younger generations we find ourselves wondering if maybe there IS hope after seeing this out of Loudoun County. Yup, you read that right, seeing something GOOD in that county.

Students telling woke adults 'in charge' to get it together.

Whoda thunk?

High school students in Loudoun County gathered today to ask the Loudoun County School Board to restore girls only and boys only locker rooms and bathrooms in schools. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/EKUj18Hnsf — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) November 1, 2023

Well well well, whaddya know? Maybe the imbeciles on the Loudoun County School Board will learn a thing or two from the students they are supposedly working for. We're not exactly holding our breath but it could happen.

🚨 Students call on the Loudoun County School Board to restore girls-only and boys-only bathrooms, showers and locker rooms.https://t.co/bRiHPpWYiB — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) November 1, 2023

SkyTrack 7 captured the moment Loudoun County students walked out of school asking the school board to restore girls only and boys only locker rooms, showers and bathrooms.



I’m hearing from some students that their teachers discouraged them from joining the walk out. But in… pic.twitter.com/GjextmnkRW — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) November 2, 2023

It's a beautiful, beautiful thing.

Good job Woodgrove. — Loudoun County Republican Women's Club🇺🇸 (@LoudounGOPWomen) November 1, 2023

HUZZAH!

So proud of these students! — PatrioticUSPOcode4 (@Ocode4Usp) November 2, 2023

Happy to see!!! Sanity in Loudon County. Go kids! Gives me hope for the future! — Women are full humans even though men run things (@womanofcourse) November 1, 2023

Let's go!

It takes the kids to point the way back to COMMON SENSE! — Ellie Lockwood (@EllieNoVATea) November 1, 2023

As we said before ... there may actually be hope for the future yet.

***

