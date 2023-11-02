Have You Tried Crying MORE? AOC Learns the Hard Way Ain't NOBODY Buyin' the Islamophobia BS Like, at ALL

We get it, the Squad is gonna Squad but they have really done a bang-up job of choosing the wrong side of history over and over again. Add to that how quickly they play the victim when called out and you have a seriously MASSIVE dumpster-fire of stupid.

And they are in Congress writing and voting on laws, let that sink in for a minute.

AOC really thought she could play the Islamophobia card ... RIGHT NOW?

Think about how frequently Congress raises the prospect of publicly disciplining the only two Muslim women here (today considered censure), and compare that to the ease in which this Rep unfurls bigotry on the House floor.



We can stop pretending people are treated equally here. https://t.co/wQ6ycLoir3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2023

Yeah, no.

You can pretend it's because they're muslim all day long, you half brained boob, but we've all seen you and your little gal pals cheering on Islamic terror and broadcasting your thinly veiled hatred for Jews for nearly a month now. We see you and it's an ugly sight indeed. — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) November 2, 2023

Right? If you don't want to be associated with terrorists and Nazis don't hang out with them. Seems simple enough.

Hahahah using what one white guy said to absolve all Muslim women in congress from consequences. 😆 y’all are looney.



They have never been targeted for the Islamic beliefs. No one gives a shyt they’re Muslim or belief in Donald Duck.



We want to censure them for spreading… — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) November 2, 2023

be mad you antisemite — Carlos (@txiokatu) November 2, 2023

Because they’re calling for the extermination of the Jews you vapid bartender — Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 2, 2023

Calling her a vapid bartender is an insult to vapid bartenders everywhere.

Cry more, moron. — Ruby (@thisorthat17) November 2, 2023

The two Muslim women are terror-supporting anti-Semites. It is not bigotry to point out the truth. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 2, 2023

Truth hurts.

And fin.

***

