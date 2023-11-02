D-Bag Journo Digging for Dirt on Amy Schumer AFTER She Defended Israel Doubles...
Have You Tried Crying MORE? AOC Learns the Hard Way Ain't NOBODY Buyin' the Islamophobia BS Like, at ALL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on November 02, 2023

We get it, the Squad is gonna Squad but they have really done a bang-up job of choosing the wrong side of history over and over again. Add to that how quickly they play the victim when called out and you have a seriously MASSIVE dumpster-fire of stupid.

And they are in Congress writing and voting on laws, let that sink in for a minute.

AOC really thought she could play the Islamophobia card ... RIGHT NOW?

Yeah, no.

Right? If you don't want to be associated with terrorists and Nazis don't hang out with them. Seems simple enough.

Calling her a vapid bartender is an insult to vapid bartenders everywhere.

Truth hurts.

And fin.

***

