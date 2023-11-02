Kamala Harris LITERALLY Becomes Famous Norm McDonald Islamophobia Joke in Real-Time and It's PERFECT

Ilhan Omar RAGES Because 'SOME PEOPLE Did SOME THING' Linking Her Anti-Semitism to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on November 02, 2023
Twitchy

We'd like to think the late, great Norm McDonald is laughing his arse off in the big Comedy Club up in the sky as he watches Kamala Harris literally become one of his funniest, best jokes/memes in real-time. Sure, the situation around the meme isn't at all funny but at this point, if we don't laugh we all may never stop throwing up. 

Good times. 

Nothing says you care about the obvious rise in anti-Semitic hate like forming an 'action' to combat ... Islamophobia. 

No, really.

Watch:

Can't decide if they're really just that tone-deaf OR obnoxiously and blatantly anti-Semitic.

Maybe a little bit of both.

Smiling, laughing, smirking at the very least.

Right? That doesn't sound phobic, that sounds 'reasonably afraid'.

We're going with all of the above.

That's when you know you're a REAL comedic genius.

Yup.

***

