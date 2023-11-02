Kamala Harris LITERALLY Becomes Famous Norm McDonald Islamophobia Joke in Real-Time and It's PERFECT

We'd like to think the late, great Norm McDonald is laughing his arse off in the big Comedy Club up in the sky as he watches Kamala Harris literally become one of his funniest, best jokes/memes in real-time. Sure, the situation around the meme isn't at all funny but at this point, if we don't laugh we all may never stop throwing up.

Good times.

Nothing says you care about the obvious rise in anti-Semitic hate like forming an 'action' to combat ... Islamophobia.

No, really.

Watch:

Taking on hate is a national priority.



Today, @POTUS and I are announcing the country's first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia.



This action is the latest step forward in our work to combat a surge of hate in America. pic.twitter.com/pxZAn7RymY — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 1, 2023

Can't decide if they're really just that tone-deaf OR obnoxiously and blatantly anti-Semitic.

Maybe a little bit of both.

Norm is smiling from the other side……you absolute half wit. pic.twitter.com/pp5vS4UtW5 — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) November 1, 2023

Smiling, laughing, smirking at the very least.

According to the @FBI director, Jews make up 2.4% of the US population but are the targets of 60% of hate crimes. This is why it is apparently important to fight Islamophobia according to the White House. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 2, 2023

It's natural to be a little phobic of people that want to remove your head. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 2, 2023

Right? That doesn't sound phobic, that sounds 'reasonably afraid'.

This is astronomically tone-deaf, even for you weirdos. Wow. — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 1, 2023

You're either completely tone deaf, ignorant, or malicious. Those are the only options and none of them are good. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) November 2, 2023

We're going with all of the above.

While he may be dead Norm’s jokes are still coming true pic.twitter.com/dtvAFbhOvh — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 1, 2023

That's when you know you're a REAL comedic genius.

Yup.

***

Related:

***

