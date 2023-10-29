George Takei Quote-Tweets JoJoFromJerz Claiming She 'Speaks Great Wisdom' And HOLY BAHAHA...
OOPSIE: David Hogg Accidentally NUKES Himself and His Gun-Grabbing Narrative With Maine Shooter 'Dunk'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on October 29, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We're pretty sure David Hogg didn't MEAN to point out how the gun laws on the books already work WHEN THEY ARE ENFORCED because that would certainly put a damper on all of the gun-grabbers screeching their 'we just need common-sense gun control laws' gun-control propaganda.

And yet, here we are.

The issue isn't the guns, David

Case in point:

So the law DID work. 

Until it didn't because criminals DON'T OBEY THE LAW.

Oh, and it's not a silencer, it's a suppressor:

Just sayin'.

Thanks for proving your entire narrative is not only annoying but unnecessary, David.

Proving once again that it's not the guns, it's the criminals who disobey the law.

Crazy talk.

Ooh ooh, we know!

In other words, David just nuked not only his own agenda and narrative but all gun-grabber's narratives.

Thanks? Heh.

***

***

