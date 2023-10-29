OOPSIE: David Hogg Accidentally NUKES Himself and His Gun-Grabbing Narrative With Maine Shooter 'Dunk'

We're pretty sure David Hogg didn't MEAN to point out how the gun laws on the books already work WHEN THEY ARE ENFORCED because that would certainly put a damper on all of the gun-grabbers screeching their 'we just need common-sense gun control laws' gun-control propaganda.

And yet, here we are.

The issue isn't the guns, David

Case in point:

The Maine shooter was unable to obtain a silencer a couple months ago because when he filled out the form to obtain the silencer he was asked if he had ever been committed to a mental institution to which he checked yes. The gun shop then refused to sell him the silencer. Who… — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) October 29, 2023

So the law DID work.

Until it didn't because criminals DON'T OBEY THE LAW.

Oh, and it's not a silencer, it's a suppressor:

And yet mister "I've been around guns my whole life" calls it a silencer, when no such thing exists, instead of a suppressor. He's such a 🤡 — Postaldog (@thepostaldog) October 29, 2023

Just sayin'.

Thanks for proving that when the law is enforced, it actually does work @davidhogg111 — tim (@timmoore1973) October 29, 2023

Thanks for proving your entire narrative is not only annoying but unnecessary, David.

Good thing he was honest on the form… so a rule worked when it was interacted with correctly… the reason we stay armed in the desert is no one from south of our border cares about those rules. Come to any gun store in Phoenix and observe. You never will because it won’t impress… — Jesse Ellerbee (@an_arizonan) October 29, 2023

Proving once again that it's not the guns, it's the criminals who disobey the law.

So laws work when enforced…how about that… — Johnny Silverhand (@MegaManX1984) October 29, 2023

Crazy talk.

So you are admitting we have laws? There is some hope for you yet.



However buying a suppressor is a Federal action and takes 9-12 months to complete. So even if he had lied and the Form 4 had been submitted “a couple months ago,” it would’ve still been in process when he went… — Boss Chonk (@bosschonk) October 29, 2023

Hey skippy, name another law that is on the books that makes killing people illegal. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) October 29, 2023

Ooh ooh, we know!

You just pointed out he was a prohibited person. He failed his background check. You just said he failed his background check. — Ulfric Norseman (@misplacednorse) October 29, 2023

In other words, David just nuked not only his own agenda and narrative but all gun-grabber's narratives.

Thanks? Heh.

***

***

