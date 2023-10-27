Bizarre Twitter/X Account Nobody Knows Trends For Blocking Basically EVERYONE Annd It's Comedy GOLD

Sheesh, and we thought Wil Wheaton and John Cusack had the most people blocked on Twitter/X.

Nope.

Seems this TempJeannie account has blocked most of Twitter/X, even many people who have no idea who the heck she is. Hey, it's Friday, we cover Twitter and this is just ... hilariously bizarre.

And the comments about her blocking everyone? IT'S GOLD, JERRY!

I don’t even know who this heifer is pic.twitter.com/Ltg4EbPmAO — Cajun Sparkle Bog Halfling Hobo (@BudLightSadness) October 26, 2023

Join the club.

“For you… the day you blocked me was the most important day of your life.



But for me… it was Thursday.” https://t.co/6SFyvEJW0g pic.twitter.com/XbvcCZNqTz — Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant 2.0 (Ret.) (@judasbooth99) October 27, 2023

HA! We see what he did there.

Weird I do not even know who this woman is & I looked to see who she was & it said I have too JOINED the TEAM! 👊 pic.twitter.com/DIdN4KPF2b — Timmy Gibbs (@Timmy_Gibbs73) October 27, 2023

It's a good team too!

Samesies.

No idea who that was, guilty by association I guess. Good riddance to it. pic.twitter.com/bEzP0i5Akg — DEADEYE ~ Bevels are mandatory (@fixerofstuff) October 27, 2023

No big loss.

I'm blocked too. No idea who this person is, but my oldest kid took a screen shot of her profile lol



And if you search her Twitter handle, you get some interesting results https://t.co/FdLcN1zoyB pic.twitter.com/vCLeQNqaGd — IKET is perpetually annoyed (@IKantEvenToday) October 27, 2023

Yikes.

We're crying, ya' know.

You aren't a made account on Twitter until you've been blocked by @TempJeannie — Duchess Anna of Banana 👑🍌 (@duchess_banana) October 27, 2023

Curious, are you blocked by @TempJeannie? Because she is blocking everyone on this app. I’m not even mad, I’m a fan. pic.twitter.com/4TcrUBq5ea — The Nostalgic (@TheNostalgicCo) October 26, 2023

Seems she's not quite gotten around to blocking EVERYONE just yet ... and they're not happy about it.

What the hell ? I'm not special enough to block ? I feel cheated. I'm important damn it. pic.twitter.com/tsrxZJDLyt — American Phoenix (@TheAmericanphoe) October 27, 2023

Sorry, dude, you can't be in the TempJeannie Blocked Me Club.

BREAKING- @TempJeannie has been tendered a contract by the Cincinnati Bengals to protect Joe Burrow’s blindside. Sources say she’s the best blocker in the business. Worth every penny. pic.twitter.com/MRceqsrwdC — Pleasant Wolf (@futwolfhardware) October 27, 2023

HAAAAA

No matter who you are, you’re blocked by @TempJeannie and we’re all together in that. — Natasha Carter (@NatashaCL7) October 26, 2023

It's brought us all closer together.

Heh.

Twitter drinking game:



if @TempJeannie has you blocked, DRINK — bimbo saggins, pornbot (@bitzydimbo) October 26, 2023

Note, that when we went to check and see if she had blocked Twitchy, it looks like her account is gone.

Or maybe she changed the name?

Either way, LOL.

***

***

