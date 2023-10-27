Bizarre Twitter/X Account Nobody Knows Trends For Blocking Basically EVERYONE Annd It's Comedy GOLD

'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on October 27, 2023
Twitter

Sheesh, and we thought Wil Wheaton and John Cusack had the most people blocked on Twitter/X.

Nope.

Seems this TempJeannie account has blocked most of Twitter/X, even many people who have no idea who the heck she is. Hey, it's Friday, we cover Twitter and this is just ... hilariously bizarre.

And the comments about her blocking everyone? IT'S GOLD, JERRY!

Join the club.

HA! We see what he did there.

It's a good team too!

Samesies.

No big loss.

Yikes.

We're crying, ya' know.

Seems she's not quite gotten around to blocking EVERYONE just yet ... and they're not happy about it.

Sorry, dude, you can't be in the TempJeannie Blocked Me Club.

HAAAAA

It's brought us all closer together.

Heh.

Note, that when we went to check and see if she had blocked Twitchy, it looks like her account is gone.

Or maybe she changed the name?

Either way, LOL.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

