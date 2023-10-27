He's DEAD, Jim. Dead! Matt Gaetz EMBARRASSES Adam Kinzinger for Cheap Attack on His Looks

Adam Kinzinger went after Matt Gaetz for the way he looks. No, really. Just when we think he can't get any more pathetic he always seems to prove us wrong. It's like the guy has a gift ... and not in a good way.

Advertisement

A man should not change this much in just a few years.



It’s truly odd right? I’m serious. Weird@mattgaetz pic.twitter.com/uhrgLf1fVJ — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) October 27, 2023

How old is Kinzinger? 13? And is he somehow a high school mean girl? Dude.

You went from begging Trump for a job to a Democrat loving soy boy.



That’s pretty odd. — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) October 27, 2023

Really ?

Making fun of someone for getting healthier, and having a different hair style ?



How old are you ? — D Sprinkle (@dalonnas_60) October 27, 2023

Adam. He's not going to date you, bro.

Gaetz did fire back:

It’s really nothing compared to the political metamorphosis you underwent. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 27, 2023

Sure, Matt changed his hair and lost some weight, but Adam turned into someone CNN considers an 'analyst'. Yikes.

I mean I don’t much like the guy but diet and differences in lighting pretty much explain this. Really weird take man — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 27, 2023

First you’re jealous of Trump—now Gaetz? What does your therapist think about your deep-seated insecurities, Adam? — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) October 27, 2023

Sounds like somebody (Adam) is desperate for a little relevancy.

And all he has is trolling.

Sad.

***

Related:

Funny Cuz It's TRUE: James Woods Comes Up With New Nickname for Adam Schiff and it's Hilariously PERFECT

Since His 'It's the Guns' Argument is Failing, David Hogg Tries This New Talking Point and HELLO Backfire

Dr. Strangetweet Takes Pro-Hamas Protesters Whining About 'McCarthyism' APART in Gloriously BRUTAL Thread

Kamala Harris Accidentally Gives Biden's REAL Gun GRAB Away Praising Australia's Gun Control Laws (Watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.