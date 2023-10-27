Funny Cuz It's TRUE: James Woods Comes Up With New Nickname for Adam Schiff and it's Hilariously PERFECT

We know James Woods wasn't looking to give Adam Schiff for Brains a new nickname when he used his tweet trashing Mike Johnson to point out he liked him even more now BUT we hope this will 'stick'.

Slug stain is really just too perfect for Schiff.

Take a look:

I need read no further than this to appreciate Mike Johnson.



When officially censured liars like this slug stain are against him, he is clearly the right choice. pic.twitter.com/S31ciP9s39 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 26, 2023

Adam is full of schiff and he knows it. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) October 26, 2023

And he always has been.

We just like Johnson more and more, heh.

If Adam Schiff doesn’t like Mike Johnson, that is a resounding compliment for Mike Johnson. — KJ (@SnayburtJames) October 26, 2023

It's a Ringing endorsement of the man. All the right people are upset — John-Jacob Jingleheimer Smith (@Kihr____) October 26, 2023

True story. AOC, Ayanna Pressley, Schiff ... all the right people hate Johnson.

We all fail purity tests. But not all of us get as good of an endorsement as this! — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) October 26, 2023

Best recommendation Mike Johnson could have. — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) October 26, 2023

Sensing a theme here.

Bigly.

This though ... is our favorite.

Heh.

***

