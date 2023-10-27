Since His 'It's the Guns' Argument is Failing, David Hogg Tries This New Talking Point and HELLO Backfire

Update: Ryan Fournier Retracts Meadows 'Wire-Tapping' Accusation
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on October 27, 2023

Awww, would you look at that? Seems David Hogg has noticed that no matter how much he tries to blame an inanimate object for horrific crimes, fewer and fewer people are buying what he's selling. Even the dumbest of us can only take their dumbest argument so far before they finally have to try something else.

That it took Hogg five years to get to this point says so much about his IQ, and ain't none of it any good.

Seems he thinks there are crazy people all over the world, other countries just don't LET them have guns.

No really.

Take a look:

This guy.

Wow.

Harvard.

THERE ya' go!

After what we've seen these past few weeks from Harvard and other universities and colleges, we are less and less impressed. And considering people pay hundreds of thousands to go to these institutions of so-called learning?

Horrible.

Very sad and very true.

Thinking the problem is he took too MANY history classes from misinformed, America-hating professors. 

And fin.

***

