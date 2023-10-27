Since His 'It's the Guns' Argument is Failing, David Hogg Tries This New Talking Point and HELLO Backfire

Awww, would you look at that? Seems David Hogg has noticed that no matter how much he tries to blame an inanimate object for horrific crimes, fewer and fewer people are buying what he's selling. Even the dumbest of us can only take their dumbest argument so far before they finally have to try something else.

That it took Hogg five years to get to this point says so much about his IQ, and ain't none of it any good.

Seems he thinks there are crazy people all over the world, other countries just don't LET them have guns.

No really.

Take a look:

Many people hear voices in other countries.

The difference is those countries don’t let civilians have AR-15s — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) October 26, 2023

This guy.

Wow.

This is how stupid you are.



Go live in one of them. You're useless in this country where our rights don't come from the government.



You ignorant knob. pic.twitter.com/297Ah02SBq — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 27, 2023

Harvard.

Perhaps you should move to one of those countries. — D Sprinkle (@dalonnas_60) October 27, 2023

THERE ya' go!

If this is an example of a Harvard graduates inane thought processes, the university's charter should be revoked immediately. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) October 27, 2023

After what we've seen these past few weeks from Harvard and other universities and colleges, we are less and less impressed. And considering people pay hundreds of thousands to go to these institutions of so-called learning?

Horrible.

Which is why those countries are prone to attacks from terrorists in their homes and tyrannical governments. — Kodiak Bear (@KingKodiakBear) October 26, 2023

Very sad and very true.

Yeah because they are serfs to authoritarian governments. You should have taken more history classes at Harvard. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) October 27, 2023

Thinking the problem is he took too MANY history classes from misinformed, America-hating professors.

Nobody asked for or needs your permission. — Arizona Libertarian Party (@Arizona_LP) October 26, 2023

And fin.

***

***

