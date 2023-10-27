Dr. Strangetweet Takes Pro-Hamas Protesters Whining About 'McCarthyism' APART in Gloriously BRUTAL Thread

Gosh, golly, gee ... it sure seems like a lot of the same people who gleefully canceled so many others are super upset that they're now being canceled for supporting terrorists. You'd think they'd know better since they're being held accountable by the same rules they put in place to begin with. We didn't start this 'cancel culture' world, we're just living in it.
Dr. Strangetweet made this point and many others in his kick-butt thread taking the whiners claiming IT'S MCCARTHYISM apart:
"People are celebrating the firings of peaceful protestors. It's McCarthyism. The free speech absolutists are nowhere to be found. Just shows their hypocrisy."— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
Excuse me, but this is the bed you made.
Night night, stupid.
Night night, stupid.
Heh.
You said a red hat was the new klan hood.— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
You said free speech was a Nazi value.
You said gun ownership was fascist.
You said the OK hand signal was white supremacy.
You said eating ethnic food was colonization.
You can have all the shut-the-fuckupcakes.
*popcorn*
You cheered when people were told "learn to code."— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
You cheered when people were fired for being against vaccine mandates.
You cheered when people were let go from their jobs for posting the wrong thing on social media.
You cheered when peaceful protestors were jailed.
Man, these people REALLY suck.
When JK Rowling said "men cannot be women", you wanted to ban her.— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
When Gina Carano shared a post, you demanded her firing.
When normal people with no fame say or do the wrong thing, you share the videos with "make them famous."
Yup.
And to all of this, you said "freedom of speech doesn't mean freedom from consequences."— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
Well, there it is.
When Twitter would ban accounts for posting memes, you laughed and defended it.— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
When Facebook banned accounts for saying the wrong thing, you laugh and defended it.
Laughed and defended it.
You demand that Libs of TikTok be banned for showing videos that people post themselves.— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
You demand that James O'Keefe be banned for doing what used to be common practice by investigative reporters.
When you look at this group with all of this, it's not hard to believe they support the terrorists.
Keep going.
And to this, you say "just because you are free to say it doesn't mean you won't face consequences."— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
There's still more.
You celebrate the deaths of people on the Right.— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
You celebrate the deaths of the unvaccinated.
You celebrate the deaths of people who hold to biological facts.
Awful.
You scream about the Nazis in Florida.— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
You scream every time the Proud Boys or Patriot Front or three guys with a freshly unfolded swastika flag.
You pointed at the Right, screaming that our racism and antisemitism should cause us to be banned from society.
They do scream a lot.
These are the things you have done.— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
These are the rules you have made.
These are the karmic investments that you have made.
Own it.
You have been sowing.— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
It is now time for harvest.
And you want us to save you?
No.
Hell no.
You want us to hold you to the standards we held, the same standards you called fascist, racist, sexist, transphobic?— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
No.
Hell no again.
We tried.— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
We warned you the end result of these new rules would not bode well for you.
We warned you that holding us to a different standard would not be good for you.
But our warnings fell on deaf ears.
Deaf ears on people with BIG mouths.
Please understand, many of us are free speech absolutists.— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
I want the pro-Hamas protestors showing who they are to the public.
I want the antisemitism on full display.
I want everyone to see who people really are.
Same.
But save you?— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
From your own hangman's noose?
The one you built for the Right?
The one you built for us?
No. We will not be doing that.
No.
All the no.
It doesn't make us hypocrites.— Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023
It doesn't make us bad.
It makes us a mirror to you and your actions.
Maybe next time, you should listen to us.
What he said.
***
***
