Dr. Strangetweet Takes Pro-Hamas Protesters Whining About 'McCarthyism' APART in Gloriously BRUTAL Thread

Gosh, golly, gee ... it sure seems like a lot of the same people who gleefully canceled so many others are super upset that they're now being canceled for supporting terrorists. You'd think they'd know better since they're being held accountable by the same rules they put in place to begin with. We didn't start this 'cancel culture' world, we're just living in it.

Dr. Strangetweet made this point and many others in his kick-butt thread taking the whiners claiming IT'S MCCARTHYISM apart:

"People are celebrating the firings of peaceful protestors. It's McCarthyism. The free speech absolutists are nowhere to be found. Just shows their hypocrisy."



Excuse me, but this is the bed you made.



Night night, stupid. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

Night night, stupid.

Heh.

You said a red hat was the new klan hood.



You said free speech was a Nazi value.



You said gun ownership was fascist.



You said the OK hand signal was white supremacy.



You said eating ethnic food was colonization.



You can have all the shut-the-fuckupcakes. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

*popcorn*

You cheered when people were told "learn to code."



You cheered when people were fired for being against vaccine mandates.



You cheered when people were let go from their jobs for posting the wrong thing on social media.



You cheered when peaceful protestors were jailed. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

Man, these people REALLY suck.

When JK Rowling said "men cannot be women", you wanted to ban her.



When Gina Carano shared a post, you demanded her firing.



When normal people with no fame say or do the wrong thing, you share the videos with "make them famous." — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

Yup.

And to all of this, you said "freedom of speech doesn't mean freedom from consequences." — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

Well, there it is.

When Twitter would ban accounts for posting memes, you laughed and defended it.



When Facebook banned accounts for saying the wrong thing, you laugh and defended it. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

Laughed and defended it.

You demand that Libs of TikTok be banned for showing videos that people post themselves.



You demand that James O'Keefe be banned for doing what used to be common practice by investigative reporters. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

When you look at this group with all of this, it's not hard to believe they support the terrorists.

Keep going.

And to this, you say "just because you are free to say it doesn't mean you won't face consequences." — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

There's still more.

You celebrate the deaths of people on the Right.

You celebrate the deaths of the unvaccinated.

You celebrate the deaths of people who hold to biological facts. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

Awful.

You scream about the Nazis in Florida.



You scream every time the Proud Boys or Patriot Front or three guys with a freshly unfolded swastika flag.



You pointed at the Right, screaming that our racism and antisemitism should cause us to be banned from society. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

They do scream a lot.

These are the things you have done.



These are the rules you have made.



These are the karmic investments that you have made. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

Own it.

You have been sowing.

It is now time for harvest.



And you want us to save you?



No. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

Hell no.

You want us to hold you to the standards we held, the same standards you called fascist, racist, sexist, transphobic?



No. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

Hell no again.

We tried.



We warned you the end result of these new rules would not bode well for you.



We warned you that holding us to a different standard would not be good for you.



But our warnings fell on deaf ears. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

Deaf ears on people with BIG mouths.

Please understand, many of us are free speech absolutists.



I want the pro-Hamas protestors showing who they are to the public.



I want the antisemitism on full display.



I want everyone to see who people really are. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

Same.

But save you?

From your own hangman's noose?

The one you built for the Right?

The one you built for us?



No. We will not be doing that. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

No.

All the no.

It doesn't make us hypocrites.

It doesn't make us bad.



It makes us a mirror to you and your actions.



Maybe next time, you should listen to us. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 26, 2023

What he said.

***

***

