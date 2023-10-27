Dr. Strangetweet Takes Pro-Hamas Protesters Whining About 'McCarthyism' APART in Gloriously BRUTAL Thread

Update: Ryan Fournier Retracts Meadows 'Wire-Tapping' Accusation
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on October 27, 2023
Meme

Gosh, golly, gee ... it sure seems like a lot of the same people who gleefully canceled so many others are super upset that they're now being canceled for supporting terrorists. You'd think they'd know better since they're being held accountable by the same rules they put in place to begin with. We didn't start this 'cancel culture' world, we're just living in it.

Dr. Strangetweet made this point and many others in his kick-butt thread taking the whiners claiming IT'S MCCARTHYISM apart:

Night night, stupid.

Heh.

*popcorn*

Man, these people REALLY suck.

Yup.

Well, there it is.

Laughed and defended it.

When you look at this group with all of this, it's not hard to believe they support the terrorists.

Keep going.

There's still more.

Awful.

They do scream a lot.

Own it.

Hell no.

Hell no again.

Deaf ears on people with BIG mouths.

Same.

No.

All the no.

What he said.

***

Kamala Harris Accidentally Gives Biden's REAL Gun GRAB Away Praising Australia's Gun Control Laws (Watch)

Brooklyn Dad Learns He REALLY Needs to Read the Room With Lame ALL-CAPS Post About Assault Weapons

Well well WELL, Palestinian Debunks Left's Claims about Israel Targeting Innocent Palestinians (Listen)

And Here We Go --> Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets REAL Holding Rashida Tlaib Accountable for 'Insurrection'

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

