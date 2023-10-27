DUDE: Jake Tapper DRAGGED for Claiming Lewiston, ME Shooting is More Violent than a War Zone (Watch)

Could Jake Tapper BE any more tone-deaf? Seriously.

He does realize he's in a country that is at WAR, where thousands of Israelis were murdered ... yes?

This is just obnoxious:

CNN’s ⁦@jaketapper⁩: “Only in the United States would an anchor standing in a war zone have to go back to the United States for the breaking news because there’s something more violent happening there.” pic.twitter.com/ulc5lXZlMT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 26, 2023

Maybe it's just us, but gosh, this seems pretty pathetic and disingenuous, Jake.

Not to mention WRONG.

This would be somewhat true if they covered the daily violence in Chicago and Minneapolis and Washington DC and New York City but they don’t. Because it doesn’t fit the narrative. They are only covering this to achieve their goal of gun confiscation and the overturning of the 2nd… — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) October 26, 2023

Did you really just describe Lewiston Maine as more violent than the country you’re standing in? They’re in the midst of a war -we are not. You guys have got to quit doing this. It’s deceitful dishonest beyond words contrived entirely purposeful, and beneath you. Or it should be. — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) October 26, 2023

Yes, yes he did.

Only on CNN could you claim that 22 people being killed is more violent than a war zone with hundreds of rocket strikes and thousands dead. Maine is awful. But DUDE … — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) October 27, 2023

Chicago every weekend is on the violent side. You just choose to not report it. — Barbara Matthews 🇺🇸🐊 (@barbarapagem) October 26, 2023

We all know why.

Never thought I'd see anyone more histrionic than Jim Acosta. I was wrong. — Jeremy E. Newman (@JerOHMee) October 27, 2023

And considering how ridiculous Acosta is?

That's really sayin' something.

