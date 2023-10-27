'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages...
Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk Ain’t Kinfolk’ (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on October 27, 2023
Twitter

We honestly have no words for this ad ... we think it speaks for itself.

And that's not a good thing.

Keep in mind as you watch this, Democrats have never ever changed their racist stripes:

Told you.

Wow.

From The Daily Wire:

A liberal Super PAC that counts billionaire George Soros as a major donor is running racially charged ads in Kentucky against Republican Daniel Cameron, who says his Democrat opponent should condemn the “racist and hateful” attacks being aired ahead of next month’s election.

The ad from Black Voters Matter Action PAC, an electioneering group that spends millions in support of Democrat candidates, is up with an ad that refers to Cameron as “Uncle Daniel Cameron,” and uses the saying, “Skinfolk ain’t kinfolk” — a refrain used by black liberals to suggest that anyone who disagrees with them politically is a race traitor.

Wow again.

Yup, that's the group - Black Voters Matter.

Unless, of course, they disagree with them and then they're 'Uncle Toms'. 

Yeah, we're not holding our breath on this one.

***

***

