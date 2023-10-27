Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk Ain’t Kinfolk’ (Watch)

We honestly have no words for this ad ... we think it speaks for itself.

And that's not a good thing.

Keep in mind as you watch this, Democrats have never ever changed their racist stripes:

NEW: Soros-Funded PAC Labels Black Republican An Uncle Tom In Campaign Ad: ‘Skinfolk Ain’t Kinfolk’



Listen to the ad here: pic.twitter.com/1EtuQwz9IX — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 27, 2023

Told you.

Wow.

Kentucky's @DanielCameronAG says his opponent should condemn the “racist and hateful” attacks being aired ahead of next month’s election.



No comment yet from @AndyBeshearKY.



Read the story @realDailyWire: https://t.co/ktxGqlRMCP — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 27, 2023

From The Daily Wire:

A liberal Super PAC that counts billionaire George Soros as a major donor is running racially charged ads in Kentucky against Republican Daniel Cameron, who says his Democrat opponent should condemn the “racist and hateful” attacks being aired ahead of next month’s election. The ad from Black Voters Matter Action PAC, an electioneering group that spends millions in support of Democrat candidates, is up with an ad that refers to Cameron as “Uncle Daniel Cameron,” and uses the saying, “Skinfolk ain’t kinfolk” — a refrain used by black liberals to suggest that anyone who disagrees with them politically is a race traitor.

Wow again.

Whoa.......................................... — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 27, 2023

The racism of the left continues. — 🍀That4LeafClover🍀 (@That4LeafClover) October 27, 2023

Yup, that's the group - Black Voters Matter.

Unless, of course, they disagree with them and then they're 'Uncle Toms'.

@GovAndyBeshear Will you disavow this disgustingly racist political ad? — IHC3006 (@enbloc30m1) October 27, 2023

Yeah, we're not holding our breath on this one.

