'Hollywood Insider' Going after Mike Johnson's WIFE For Daring to be a Christian Goes SOOO Very WRONG

You know they've really lost their minds over Speaker Johnson when they start going after his wife for daring to run a Christian counseling service. Notice what he did here ... he took pretty common Christian beliefs around homosexuality and made it out to sound like Kelly's services are bigoted and anti-LGBT.

Advertisement

What a toad.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson’s wife Kelly runs a counseling business that advocates homosexuality is comparable to bestiality and incest. pic.twitter.com/48Bbinp84M — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 28, 2023

She's a Christian.

Homosexuality is a sin.

As is bestiality.

And incest.

He knows this, he just hopes his idiot supporters and followers either don't know it OR don't care as long as they get to hate on another Republican and his family.

Thanks for posting that lovely photo Mike....it made me smile. I will ignore your low class tweet . — America is back! (@nancylee2016) October 28, 2023

Great. Also, would smash. — BiggiesNotDead 🤪 (@RodSox4) October 28, 2023

Heh.

OH what a SHOCK! You would go after a woman .... NOT. — Carrie Hartwig (@CarrieMyHart) October 29, 2023

A CHRISTIAN woman at that.

Even if that were true, what would be the issue? — William Keane (@largebill68) October 29, 2023

Um… well they are Christian. — David (@DCstedt4) October 28, 2023

Yeah.

Duh.

Show us where she hurt you Mike, you and your goat are going to be just fine. — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) October 29, 2023

Meep.

And?? That's her right. — Kim (@Texasgirlkiwi) October 28, 2023

Ding ding ding.

So, what’s ur point ? He never hid he was a Christian. Live with it , or move to Palestine. https://t.co/RzUmAtxRoP — MARENA V. (Lake Havasu, AZ) 🌵 (@HavasuMarena) October 28, 2023

We suppose that's always an option.

***

Related:

George Takei Quote-Tweets JoJoFromJerz Claiming She 'Speaks Great Wisdom' And HOLY BAHAHA Batman

OOPSIE: David Hogg Accidentally NUKES Himself and His Gun-Grabbing Narrative With Maine Shooter 'Dunk'

Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk Ain’t Kinfolk’ (Watch)

DUDE: Jake Tapper DRAGGED for Claiming Lewiston, ME Shooting is More Violent than a War Zone (Watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.