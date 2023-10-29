Don't Touch the Hair! Gavin Newsom Getting Whooped By a Kid Playing Basketball...
Rando Says 'Friends' Has Aged Horribly and is Homo/Transphobic So Be Careful How...
George Takei Quote-Tweets JoJoFromJerz Claiming She 'Speaks Great Wisdom' And HOLY BAHAHA...
OOPSIE: David Hogg Accidentally NUKES Himself and His Gun-Grabbing Narrative With Maine Sh...
The One Where We All Mourn: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54
Known Wolf: Police Were Alerted LAST MONTH About 'Veiled Threats' Made by the...
'Where Were You?' WaPo Columnist Continues Humiliating Herself with Asinine Anti-Israel Mo...
NYT: Hamas Is Hoarding Food and Water in Its Tunnels
'How Brain-Damaged Do You Have to Be?' Jake Shields Attempts Historical Gotcha and...
Elon Musk Explains Why Adam Kinzinger Is Mentally Preparing His Twitter Exit
The Self-Awareness is Staggering. Ilhan Omar Manages ANOTHER Blunder Trying to Attack Isra...
Gina Carano Weighs in on 'South Park' Episode Skewering Kathleen Kennedy
EYEROLL! 'The Atlantic' reports Speaker Johnson's Great Great Great Grandpa Was A Confeder...
Fierce Independent Asks If an AR-15 Can Beat Back an Abrams Tank

'Hollywood Insider' Going after Mike Johnson's WIFE For Daring to be a Christian Goes SOOO Very WRONG

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on October 29, 2023
Meme

You know they've really lost their minds over Speaker Johnson when they start going after his wife for daring to run a Christian counseling service. Notice what he did here ... he took pretty common Christian beliefs around homosexuality and made it out to sound like Kelly's services are bigoted and anti-LGBT.  

Advertisement

What a toad.

She's a Christian.

Homosexuality is a sin.

As is bestiality.

And incest.

He knows this, he just hopes his idiot supporters and followers either don't know it OR don't care as long as they get to hate on another Republican and his family.

Heh.

A CHRISTIAN woman at that.

Yeah.

Duh.

Meep.

Ding ding ding.

Recommended

The One Where We All Mourn: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We suppose that's always an option.

***

Related:

George Takei Quote-Tweets JoJoFromJerz Claiming She 'Speaks Great Wisdom' And HOLY BAHAHA Batman

OOPSIE: David Hogg Accidentally NUKES Himself and His Gun-Grabbing Narrative With Maine Shooter 'Dunk'

Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk Ain’t Kinfolk’ (Watch)

DUDE: Jake Tapper DRAGGED for Claiming Lewiston, ME Shooting is More Violent than a War Zone (Watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CHRISTIAN CHRISTIANITY SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The One Where We All Mourn: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54
Amy Curtis
Rando Says 'Friends' Has Aged Horribly and is Homo/Transphobic So Be Careful How You Honor Matthew Perry
Sam J.
Don't Touch the Hair! Gavin Newsom Getting Whooped By a Kid Playing Basketball is Just CRINGE (Watch)
Sam J.
OOPSIE: David Hogg Accidentally NUKES Himself and His Gun-Grabbing Narrative With Maine Shooter 'Dunk'
Sam J.
George Takei Quote-Tweets JoJoFromJerz Claiming She 'Speaks Great Wisdom' And HOLY BAHAHA Batman
Sam J.
'How Brain-Damaged Do You Have to Be?' Jake Shields Attempts Historical Gotcha and Gets Laughed Off Stage
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The One Where We All Mourn: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 Amy Curtis
Advertisement