OOPSIE: David Hogg Accidentally NUKES Himself and His Gun-Grabbing Narrative With Maine Sh...
The One Where We All Mourn: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54
Known Wolf: Police Were Alerted LAST MONTH About 'Veiled Threats' Made by the...
'Where Were You?' WaPo Columnist Continues Humiliating Herself with Asinine Anti-Israel Mo...
NYT: Hamas Is Hoarding Food and Water in Its Tunnels
'How Brain-Damaged Do You Have to Be?' Jake Shields Attempts Historical Gotcha and...
Elon Musk Explains Why Adam Kinzinger Is Mentally Preparing His Twitter Exit
The Self-Awareness is Staggering. Ilhan Omar Manages ANOTHER Blunder Trying to Attack Isra...
Gina Carano Weighs in on 'South Park' Episode Skewering Kathleen Kennedy
EYEROLL! 'The Atlantic' reports Speaker Johnson's Great Great Great Grandpa Was A Confeder...
Fierce Independent Asks If an AR-15 Can Beat Back an Abrams Tank
Fascinating Deep-Dive Into the Media Bombing the Hospital Bombing Story
Dana Loesch Explains Why Words Are Important When Talking About Guns
Stop Calling For a Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas ... It's Insulting and...

George Takei Quote-Tweets JoJoFromJerz Claiming She 'Speaks Great Wisdom' And HOLY BAHAHA Batman

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on October 29, 2023
Meme

George Takei sharing a screenshot from JoJoFromJerz telling his followers to listen to her because he thinks she speaks 'great wisdom' has to open up some spacetime continuum SOMEWHERE, right? No way that amount of stupid in one place doesn't somehow shift us into the Metaverse or cause some hiccups in the Matrix.

Advertisement

Something.

Holy cow.

And honestly, HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Those are seven words we never thought we'd see strung together.

Way to go, Sulu.

And that's NOT a good thing. Like, at all.

At least for a couple of weeks until we can figure out what's going on.

There's that too.

Bro, don't bother. George is lost, he thinks JoJo speaks great wisdom.

Seriously.

Hey now, this is an insult to three years olds everywhere.

Recommended

The One Where We All Mourn: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Hey, at least she's consistent.

***

Related:

OOPSIE: David Hogg Accidentally NUKES Entire Gun-Grabber Narrative With His Latest Maine Shooter Post

Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk Ain’t Kinfolk’ (Watch)

DUDE: Jake Tapper DRAGGED for Claiming Lewiston, ME Shooting is More Violent than a War Zone (Watch)

Dr. Strangetweet Takes Pro-Hamas Protesters Whining About 'McCarthyism' APART in Gloriously BRUTAL Thread

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GEORGE TAKEI GUNS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The One Where We All Mourn: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54
Amy Curtis
OOPSIE: David Hogg Accidentally NUKES Himself and His Gun-Grabbing Narrative With Maine Shooter 'Dunk'
Sam J.
'How Brain-Damaged Do You Have to Be?' Jake Shields Attempts Historical Gotcha and Gets Laughed Off Stage
Chad Felix Greene
'Where Were You?' WaPo Columnist Continues Humiliating Herself with Asinine Anti-Israel Moral Shaming
Chad Felix Greene
Gina Carano Weighs in on 'South Park' Episode Skewering Kathleen Kennedy
Brett T.
The Self-Awareness is Staggering. Ilhan Omar Manages ANOTHER Blunder Trying to Attack Israel
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The One Where We All Mourn: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 Amy Curtis
Advertisement