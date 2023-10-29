George Takei Quote-Tweets JoJoFromJerz Claiming She 'Speaks Great Wisdom' And HOLY BAHAHA Batman

George Takei sharing a screenshot from JoJoFromJerz telling his followers to listen to her because he thinks she speaks 'great wisdom' has to open up some spacetime continuum SOMEWHERE, right? No way that amount of stupid in one place doesn't somehow shift us into the Metaverse or cause some hiccups in the Matrix.

Something.

Holy cow.

And honestly, HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Listen to JoJo for she speaks great wisdom: pic.twitter.com/GrtILXsu7d — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 28, 2023

Those are seven words we never thought we'd see strung together.

Way to go, Sulu.

She's one of the most prolific contributors of Defiant L's — Dmandork🇺🇲 (@Dmandork) October 28, 2023

And that's NOT a good thing. Like, at all.

We just need to get rid of the Democrat party. — aka (@akafacehots) October 28, 2023

At least for a couple of weeks until we can figure out what's going on.

She's a paid dem shill and a complete moron — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) October 28, 2023

There's that too.

.@GeorgeTakei

A gun is the only thing that stands between tyranny and freedom. That is why every totalitarian regime wants to ban guns. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) October 29, 2023

Bro, don't bother. George is lost, he thinks JoJo speaks great wisdom.

Seriously.

For a three-year-old. — Gumlegs (@Gumlegs) October 28, 2023

Hey now, this is an insult to three years olds everywhere.

As usualy she make so sense. — Txmarine80 (@Txmarine801) October 29, 2023

Hey, at least she's consistent.

***

