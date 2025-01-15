Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: Check Out What Pope Francis...
'Is That a Joke?' Biden Asked If He or Trump Should Get Credit...
'Pure Savage!' GOP Rep Uses His Phone to Test Witness' Claim SSA Telework...
Ivy Beleaguered: J.D. Vance HUMILIATES Yale Professor Who Claims Pete Hegseth Will Destroy...
The Stupid, It BURNS! Lefty Attacks Homeschooling, Proves HE'S the Dim Bulb Instead
Corrupt to the Core: Stacey Abrams Nonprofit Led by Ralph Warnock Admitted to...
DeSantis Takes Charge: Florida Gov Leads Charge with Groundbreaking Proposal to Back Trump...
BRUTAL: Adam Schiff Tried to Play the Part of Liz Cheney's Lawyer and...
The Party of Women! Rep. Pramila Jayapal Explains Why She Voted to Harm...
Pam Bondi Is Destroying Democrat Senators! They've Got Nothing!
Pam Bondi Helps Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono Make a Fool of Herself at...
Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
Nice Try ... Dick: Pam Bondi BURIES Sen. Durbin Trying to Play 'Gotcha'...
Pam Bondi Delivers a Self-Awareness KO to Sen. Whitehouse About How the Justice...

RFK Jr.'s Warning Heeded - FDA to Ban Cancer-Linked Red Dye No. 3 in U.S. Foods

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Many parents, scientists, and concerned Americans have been calling for this ban for years and now it has happened.

Advertisement

RFK, Jr. tried to warn us.

US health officials banned the artificial food coloring Red No. 3, which has been linked to cancer and is currently in scores of products from candy to cold medicine. 

The dye will no longer be allowed in US food starting Jan. 15, 2027, according to a Food and Drug Administration document posted online. Drugmakers who use the artificial coloring will have until Jan. 18, 2028 to reformulate their products, the agency said

Companies have a few years to phase out the dye which is already banned in many European countries.

Recommended

BRUTAL: Adam Schiff Tried to Play the Part of Liz Cheney's Lawyer and Pam Bondi LEVELED Him
Doug P.
Advertisement

Exactly! Why did it take so long?

Look for candy manufacturers to have some major sales soon.

Trump and Kennedy have already begun to deliver on the promises.

It's a good first step, at least.

Advertisement

There are many such cases. Parents are often told to cut out this dye when children are having behavioral problems.

Hopefully, RFK, Jr. can expedite boosting America's food safety.

Tags: CANCER FDA FOOD ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRUTAL: Adam Schiff Tried to Play the Part of Liz Cheney's Lawyer and Pam Bondi LEVELED Him
Doug P.
'Pure Savage!' GOP Rep Uses His Phone to Test Witness' Claim SSA Telework Improved Customer Service
Doug P.
The Stupid, It BURNS! Lefty Attacks Homeschooling, Proves HE'S the Dim Bulb Instead
Amy Curtis
Ivy Beleaguered: J.D. Vance HUMILIATES Yale Professor Who Claims Pete Hegseth Will Destroy America
Amy Curtis
Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: Check Out What Pope Francis Said About Some Priests
Amy Curtis
'Is That a Joke?' Biden Asked If He or Trump Should Get Credit for the Ceasefire Deal
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BRUTAL: Adam Schiff Tried to Play the Part of Liz Cheney's Lawyer and Pam Bondi LEVELED Him Doug P.
Advertisement