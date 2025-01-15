RFK Jr.'s Warning Heeded - FDA to Ban Cancer-Linked Red Dye No. 3 in U.S. Foods

Many parents, scientists, and concerned Americans have been calling for this ban for years and now it has happened.

JUST IN: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the use of Red Dye No. 3, which is used in thousands of food products and is made from petroleum.



Red Dye No. 3 has been linked to cancer in animals. The dye give beverages and foods a bright red cherry color.



“The dye… pic.twitter.com/m0OcXyc2zA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 15, 2025

Advertisement

RFK, Jr. tried to warn us.

The FDA to ban red dye no 3 for its links to cancer… about time and hopefully just the beginning of our broken food system.

https://t.co/Fcrl83ZLFo — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 15, 2025

US health officials banned the artificial food coloring Red No. 3, which has been linked to cancer and is currently in scores of products from candy to cold medicine. The dye will no longer be allowed in US food starting Jan. 15, 2027, according to a Food and Drug Administration document posted online. Drugmakers who use the artificial coloring will have until Jan. 18, 2028 to reformulate their products, the agency said

Companies have a few years to phase out the dye which is already banned in many European countries.

The real question we should be asking today as @US_FDA finally bans red dye No. 3: Why did it take @RobertKennedyJr and a Presidential election win to finally give a crap about a known carcinogen in our food after it was banned by cosmetics 30 years ago? 🧐



You don’t hate the… https://t.co/jbVEaVA0YH — Tiffany Marie Brannon (@TiffanyMBrannon) January 15, 2025

Exactly! Why did it take so long?

So RFK Jr was right? Huh https://t.co/9qaXzpSaGK — Reeb (@3rdReeb) January 15, 2025

I wonder how long it will take to work through all the candy and processed foods containing red dye#3? How many truck loads of hard candies like Dum-Dums and Tootsie Pops etc are in stores and warehouses? https://t.co/V05qWkMH1I — SultrySerenade (@SultrySerenade) January 15, 2025

Look for candy manufacturers to have some major sales soon.

Trump and Kennedy have already begun to deliver on the promises.

Not sad I cut food dyes out of my diet. Check the labels, many things these days are being dyed with natural substances like fruit or vegetable juices instead of these harmful chemicals. https://t.co/T4VCYQXoTN — Swell (@EvilSubhuman) January 15, 2025

Finally we can protect ourselves without growing all our own food. Lol https://t.co/1XXbmc7q9W — Joseph (@DariusMoon69161) January 15, 2025

It's a good first step, at least.

It’s deadly but it’ll take 2 years to get it out of food? — MissusMitch (@MissusMitch) January 15, 2025

Advertisement

Nice! It's about time.



When my son was in his adolescence we discovered that he had an allergic reaction to red dye 3. The sh!t is in just about everything that has a reddish or pink color in it, including fruit juice that's marketed for kids. Even things like boxed mashed… — Slippery Sloop 🇺🇲 🇮🇱 (@azaz_ovedya) January 15, 2025

There are many such cases. Parents are often told to cut out this dye when children are having behavioral problems.

Red dye No. 2 was banned in 1974.



When will they stop with dyes? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 15, 2025

Hopefully, RFK, Jr. can expedite boosting America's food safety.