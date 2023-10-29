Don't Touch the Hair! Gavin Newsom Getting Whooped By a Kid Playing Basketball...
Rando Says 'Friends' Has Aged Horribly and is Homo/Transphobic So Be Careful How You Honor Matthew Perry

Meme

As Twitchy readers know, we typically do not cover randos on Twitter/X because we never really know for sure if someone is who they say they are. HOWEVER, if said rando posts something amazing, hilarious, or really really really stupid, we have no choice but to cover it.

Like this one ...

After Matthew Perry's tragic death, this was Higgins802's hot take.

You'll see why we decided it had to be Twitchied.

Horrible horrible horrible AND OH YEAH, RIP Matthew Perry.

Dude.

Delete this.

We're honestly just surprised Coucy didn't 'frog of shame' this guy.

Who ARE these people?

You know what? We don't really wanna know.

The One Where We All Mourn: 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54
Amy Curtis
Virtue supremacists.

THAT'S a new one.

Now THAT'S a ratio.

Not yet.

'Hollywood Insider' Going after Mike Johnson's WIFE For Daring to be a Christian Goes SOOO Very WRONG

George Takei Quote-Tweets JoJoFromJerz Claiming She 'Speaks Great Wisdom' And HOLY BAHAHA Batman

OOPSIE: David Hogg Accidentally NUKES Himself and His Gun-Grabbing Narrative With Maine Shooter 'Dunk'

Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: 'Skinfolk Ain't Kinfolk' (Watch)

