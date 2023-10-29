Rando Says 'Friends' Has Aged Horribly and is Homo/Transphobic So Be Careful How You Honor Matthew Perry

As Twitchy readers know, we typically do not cover randos on Twitter/X because we never really know for sure if someone is who they say they are. HOWEVER, if said rando posts something amazing, hilarious, or really really really stupid, we have no choice but to cover it.

Like this one ...

After Matthew Perry's tragic death, this was Higgins802's hot take.

You'll see why we decided it had to be Twitchied.

Reminder that Friends has aged horribly & contains a lot of homo/transphobic content, especially around the Chandler character, so be careful what you share.



That said, it's a tragedy to lose Matthew Perry, especially after all he has gone through & survived with addiction. RIP — Higgins8🎃2 (@Higgins802) October 29, 2023

Horrible horrible horrible AND OH YEAH, RIP Matthew Perry.

Dude.

Delete this.

Chandler’s father wasn’t trans and there is nothing homophobic about normalizing a lesbian couple on the biggest show on television. Trans ideology, however, is extremely homophobic, telling lesbians they have to like “girl dick”.



Get over yourself. pic.twitter.com/9BGGFwdE4D — Sall Grover (@salltweets) October 29, 2023

News flash; it’s not about you. — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) October 29, 2023

We're honestly just surprised Coucy didn't 'frog of shame' this guy.

Who ARE these people?

You know what? We don't really wanna know.

I’m never gonna leave this app. Virtue supremacists are better than parody — clement clemensen (@cdclemensen) October 29, 2023

Virtue supremacists.

THAT'S a new one.

Now THAT'S a ratio.

You still haven't deleted this, bro? — 🦇 Duchess of Spooky Season 🎃 (@AnnaDsays) October 29, 2023

Not yet.

***

