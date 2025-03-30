Grumpy Old Leftist in Meridian Turns Pro-Tesla Protest into Hit-and-Run Crime Scene
VIP
Chappell Roan’s Catchy Hits Mask a Miserable Muse: I Don’t Know Anyone Happy...
You're Busted! Turning Point USA Exposes Jackson Hewitt Helping Illegal Aliens Get Tax...
The Toddlers Are in Charge: Columbia Grads Tear Up Diplomas at Alumni Protest...
Sen. Ted Cruz: 'The Attacks on Tesla Dealerships Are Acts of Domestic Terrorism'
'Could Convey Seriousness': Byron York Has Some Ideas to Tune Up the Correspondents'...
'Sad Little Man': X Bodies David Frum for Cheap Joke About Pete Hegseth's...
Sen. Ron Johnson: 'If We Want to Defeat the Deep State, Stop Funding...
Tuesday's Election Has Huge National Implications: Scott Presler is on the Ground in...
Scott Walker LEVELS Susan Crawford's ENTIRE Campaign and Liberals In One SAVAGE Post...
AWFUL: Julie Kelly EXPOSES Bully and Coward Judge Beryl Howell Who Worked VERY...
Same PLAYERS: Sen Chris Murphy Called Out In DAMNING Thread for Working with...
VIP
Elon Musk Has Succeeded In Getting Democrats to Admit Gov. Services (Especially Social...
WI Gov Evers' Attempted DUNK on Brad Schimel Claiming Democrats Can't Be Bought...

Democrats are the Party of Love Tolerance and Arson: Albuquerque GOP Headquarters Set on Fire

Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:00 PM on March 30, 2025
AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani, File

You know, for a group of unhinged morons that claim to love the environment so much, leftists sure do love to set stuff on fire. From Teslas to flags, the statist left has a problem with firebugs. Even if the most prominent leaders in the Democratic Party are unable to get past the unmitigated hate they have in their little cold hearts for Donald Trump, you'd think they'd denounce arson for their love of Gaia.

Advertisement

The very same people who will tell you (with a straight face) that the Earth and all who live on it will be doomed within 12 years if we don't immediately address our carbon footprint turn a blind eye toward firey acts of domestic terrorism. We supposed it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

In the latest act of 'Pyromania for the Resistance,' the GOP headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was set ablaze this morning, and ICE=KKK was spray-painted on the building. 

Luckily, the fire department reported there were no injuries during the incident.

 The entrance to the Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque was destroyed in an alleged arson attack and vandalism attempt, according to the organization.

The alleged incident happened early Sunday morning after the organization shared images showing the damage to the entryway of the building.

The Albuquerque Fire Department also confirmed the alleged attack, saying they were dispatched to the call right before 6 a.m. and said the fire was brought under control within five minutes of fire crews' arrival, the department said in a post on their Facebook page.

The structure suffered damage to the front entryway and smoke damage throughout the building, the department said, and added that there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported

Thus far, Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jefferies have failed to denounce the act of domestic terror.

Recommended

You're Busted! Turning Point USA Exposes Jackson Hewitt Helping Illegal Aliens Get Tax Refunds
Eric V.
Advertisement


Both of New Mexico's senators have made public statements about the incident to give credit where credit is due.

New Mexico GOP Chair Amy Barela said the ATF was investigating the act of domestic terror.

Advertisement

Law enforcement has not commented on the blaze, but one thing is clear: The party of love, tolerance, and inclusion is also the Party of arson, vandalism, and violence.

Oh, and anything the Molotov-tossing, terror-tolerating nimrods have ever said about environmentalism is complete bull crap.

Democrats just want to watch it all burn.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.
Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



Tags: ARSON CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC FIRE FIREFIGHTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You're Busted! Turning Point USA Exposes Jackson Hewitt Helping Illegal Aliens Get Tax Refunds
Eric V.
Grumpy Old Leftist in Meridian Turns Pro-Tesla Protest into Hit-and-Run Crime Scene
justmindy
'Sad Little Man': X Bodies David Frum for Cheap Joke About Pete Hegseth's Wife
Grateful Calvin
The Toddlers Are in Charge: Columbia Grads Tear Up Diplomas at Alumni Protest Event
Grateful Calvin
Scott Walker LEVELS Susan Crawford's ENTIRE Campaign and Liberals In One SAVAGE Post and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
AWFUL: Julie Kelly EXPOSES Bully and Coward Judge Beryl Howell Who Worked VERY Hard to Keep J6rs In Jail
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You're Busted! Turning Point USA Exposes Jackson Hewitt Helping Illegal Aliens Get Tax Refunds Eric V.
Advertisement