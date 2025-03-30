Democrats are the Party of Love Tolerance and Arson: Albuquerque GOP Headquarters Set on Fire

You know, for a group of unhinged morons that claim to love the environment so much, leftists sure do love to set stuff on fire. From Teslas to flags, the statist left has a problem with firebugs. Even if the most prominent leaders in the Democratic Party are unable to get past the unmitigated hate they have in their little cold hearts for Donald Trump, you'd think they'd denounce arson for their love of Gaia.

The very same people who will tell you (with a straight face) that the Earth and all who live on it will be doomed within 12 years if we don't immediately address our carbon footprint turn a blind eye toward firey acts of domestic terrorism. We supposed it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

In the latest act of 'Pyromania for the Resistance,' the GOP headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was set ablaze this morning, and ICE=KKK was spray-painted on the building.

Albuquerque GOP headquarters targeted in alleged arson: 'Direct assault on our values' https://t.co/grrdWPm07N — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 30, 2025

Luckily, the fire department reported there were no injuries during the incident.

The entrance to the Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque was destroyed in an alleged arson attack and vandalism attempt, according to the organization. The alleged incident happened early Sunday morning after the organization shared images showing the damage to the entryway of the building. The Albuquerque Fire Department also confirmed the alleged attack, saying they were dispatched to the call right before 6 a.m. and said the fire was brought under control within five minutes of fire crews' arrival, the department said in a post on their Facebook page. The structure suffered damage to the front entryway and smoke damage throughout the building, the department said, and added that there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported

Thus far, Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jefferies have failed to denounce the act of domestic terror.





Both of New Mexico's senators have made public statements about the incident to give credit where credit is due.

There is absolutely NO place for political violence in our democracy, at any level. And whoever did this must be held accountable. While I am glad to hear no one was injured, I strongly condemn what happened. This is NOT how we should treat one another.https://t.co/Cn76RJj0Eo — Martin Heinrich (@SenatorHeinrich) March 30, 2025

This is completely unacceptable and I strongly condemn all political violence. I’m grateful for the first responders and that no one was hurt. Those responsible must be held accountable. https://t.co/nB3J9gtWnK — Senator Ben Ray Luján (@SenatorLujan) March 30, 2025

New Mexico GOP Chair Amy Barela said the ATF was investigating the act of domestic terror.

Just received photos and a statement from @NewMexicoGOP Chair Amy Barela who said the entrance to the state party's headquarters in Albuquerque was destroyed this morning in what she described as "a deliberate act of arson."



No one was injured.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/EKuGDlPezC — Alex Ross (@Alexrosstweets) March 30, 2025

No word yet from law enforcement but Barela said that it "is part of a disturbing pattern of politically motivated violence that has plagued our country—fueled in part by the silence and implicit encouragement from progressive leaders who refuse to condemn these acts."



2/3 — Alex Ross (@Alexrosstweets) March 30, 2025

Barela said the party is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the investigation into this fire.



3/3 — Alex Ross (@Alexrosstweets) March 30, 2025

Law enforcement has not commented on the blaze, but one thing is clear: The party of love, tolerance, and inclusion is also the Party of arson, vandalism, and violence.

BREAKING: GOP headquarters in Albuquerque, NM was set on fire in an alleged arson attack.



The FBI and ATF are investigating.



This domestic terrorism is out of control. pic.twitter.com/EbkS4wFkuh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 30, 2025

Democrats are just redoing what they did during President Trump’s first term with their wanton violence.



This is all too predictable, sadly. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 30, 2025

These people are an actual terrorist group! I will bet Dem leaders won’t say a word and that will tell you everything. — DrM DadsBurner 🇺🇸 (@ric40915) March 30, 2025

Oh, and anything the Molotov-tossing, terror-tolerating nimrods have ever said about environmentalism is complete bull crap.

Democrats just want to watch it all burn.

