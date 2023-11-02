BOO HOO! Ilhan Omar Melts DOWN Because 'SOME PEOPLE Did SOME THING' by Connecting Her Directly to Hamas

It's really hard to have any sort of sympathy for Ilhan Omar after watching her blatant, obnoxious, anti-Semitism over the years she's been in office. If she's not claiming Israel has hypnotized the world she's insinuating Jewish people only care about money. Not to mention her calling for ANOTHER ceasefire after Hamas broke the last one ...

Look at her, playing the Islamophobia card.

Pretty damn pathetic, eh?

AIPAC literally ran ads with my face next to Hamas rockets, resulting in a string of threats against my life.



When Democratic Leadership called them out, they refused to apologize and kept the ads up.



What they are doing is insulting and Islamophobic.



You cannot claim to be… https://t.co/K9UunX7D5R pic.twitter.com/jE5FUWtSsg — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 1, 2023

Oh no! They kept the inconvenient truth up.

What can we say, Ilhan, sounds like some people just did some thing.

So you're saying some people did something? Awww. That's sad. Meanwhile - why don't you condemn Hamas using your 'sisters' and children to fight their fights? https://t.co/B6Vap6iq1b — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) November 1, 2023

Condemn Hamas. Call on them to RELEASE THE HOSTAGES.

When you pal around with terrorists and have your campaign financed by Qatar, that tends to happen. You could always pick better friends. — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) November 1, 2023

Sounds reasonable and even fair.

Your actions are a threat to millions of Jews nationwide. — Mariana (@lonestarherd) November 1, 2023

Clearly, you’re the real victim here. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 2, 2023

Clearly.

It might help if you didn't smile every time Gaza fires rockets towards Israel. — Rick Cantón (@RickCanton) November 2, 2023

While I don’t condone threats to anyone,

Have you ever stopped to consider that the blatant hatred that you show for Israel might have a little something to do with the threats you’re receiving ? — D Sprinkle (@dalonnas_60) November 1, 2023

You're not a victim. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) November 1, 2023

Not even a little bit.

You are the company you keep, Ilhan, and we're not even sorry for saying so.

