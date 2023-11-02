D-Bag Journo Digging for Dirt on Amy Schumer AFTER She Defended Israel Doubles...
BOO HOO! Ilhan Omar Melts DOWN Because 'SOME PEOPLE Did SOME THING' by Connecting Her Directly to Hamas

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on November 02, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

It's really hard to have any sort of sympathy for Ilhan Omar after watching her blatant, obnoxious, anti-Semitism over the years she's been in office. If she's not claiming Israel has hypnotized the world she's insinuating Jewish people only care about money. Not to mention her calling for ANOTHER ceasefire after Hamas broke the last one ...

Look at her, playing the Islamophobia card.

Pretty damn pathetic, eh?

Oh no! They kept the inconvenient truth up.

What can we say, Ilhan, sounds like some people just did some thing.

Condemn Hamas. Call on them to RELEASE THE HOSTAGES.

Sounds reasonable and even fair.

Clearly.

Not even a little bit.

You are the company you keep, Ilhan, and we're not even sorry for saying so.

