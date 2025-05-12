We'd Like to Buy an OUCH: Watch As ALL THREE 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestants Flub EASY Puzzle

Decline Is a Choice: Misbehaving Youth Have Gotten SO Out of Control One...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 12, 2025
Twitchy

It's probably easy to sit at home and be an armchair Wheel of Fortune contestant. There are no stage lights, no Vanna White, and no Pat Sajak (now Ryan Seacrest) making you nervous.

But, then again, maybe it is just as easy as it seems. Especially when almost every letter is revealed.

WATCH this clip from a not-so-recent episode of the Wheel making the rounds again on social media and tell us what you think:

Yikes.

It's RENTING A PEDAL BOAT.

Just batting a thousand here, guys.

It's all bad.

Renting a pedam boat, duh!

No, we're not.

Two fundamentally different words, at least according to the rules of the game show.

Exactly. You have to pronounce the words correctly.

Excellent question.

That, and the ones that choose 'Thing' as the final puzzle category. All deserve to lose.

