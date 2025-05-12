We'd Like to Buy an OUCH: Watch As ALL THREE 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestants Flub EASY Puzzle

It's probably easy to sit at home and be an armchair Wheel of Fortune contestant. There are no stage lights, no Vanna White, and no Pat Sajak (now Ryan Seacrest) making you nervous.

But, then again, maybe it is just as easy as it seems. Especially when almost every letter is revealed.

WATCH this clip from a not-so-recent episode of the Wheel making the rounds again on social media and tell us what you think:

DID YOU HAPPEN TO CATCH THIS?

This is Unreal pic.twitter.com/oX3JjRBc92 JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) May 12, 2025

Yikes.

It's RENTING A PEDAL BOAT.

What’s worse is that people in your mentions think a paddle boat is a boat that you propel with handheld paddles, like a canoe or kayak — Chris (@chriswithans) May 12, 2025

Just batting a thousand here, guys.

Naw idk what's worse, the mispronouncing of the word "pedal" or the sista that thought "pedam" was a word. Or the other woman that thought "pedaw" was a word — Steph Curvy (@TheGhostofTedd2) May 12, 2025

It's all bad.

i don't get it, if it's not RENTING A PEDAL BOAT, then what is it? — k3plin (@k3plin) May 12, 2025

Renting a pedam boat, duh!

No, we're not.

People in the comment I love you, but you didn’t get it? 🤭😂💀

The contestants kept on saying “paddle” instead of “pedal”. 💀 — Neary (@NearysCookhouse) May 12, 2025

Two fundamentally different words, at least according to the rules of the game show.

Anyone saying they shoulda just given it to him is dumb lmao

"Pedal@ and "paddle" are completely different words and he mispoke, but thats the game lmao https://t.co/mafjsf5lfi — Sergio Espinoza (@imagiantsuasage) May 12, 2025

Exactly. You have to pronounce the words correctly.

My God where do they find these people https://t.co/3ASo1W9xLF — I. Noah Guy (@Decentguyusedto) May 12, 2025

Excellent question.

I hate every contestant on this. I was wishing for them all to spin bankrupt https://t.co/AbonQAkwGd — CutTheGrass (@_CutTheGrass) May 12, 2025

That, and the ones that choose 'Thing' as the final puzzle category. All deserve to lose.

