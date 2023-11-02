J.K. Rowling Shuts VICE and Their Thread Defending Pro-Palestine Protesters DOWN With 1 Brutal Post

VICE News is doing its part to defend terrorist apologists.

Sorry, pro-Palestine protesters.

You know, the ones tearing down posters of kidnapped men, women, and children ... they're not REALLY anti-Jewish. It's those mean ol' neo-Nazis doing it. Yeah, that's the ticket.

Advertisement

Neo-Nazis are showing up at pro-Palestine protests in an attempt to push anti-Jewish conspiracy theories and tropes into the mainstream. Here’s what you need to know about them. 🧵1/6 — VICE News (@VICENews) November 1, 2023

Ummm ... what?

Not sure we can roll our eyes any further back in our heads, but we'll try.

J.K. Rowling was less than impressed with their cute little thread that we didn't bother to include because really, who needs to read that rubbish? Read this instead.

Hang on. When far-right groups eager for publicity/violence agitate near women's rallies, that makes all the women sticking up for their rights fascists. However, when Nazis join a protest YOU agree with, they're opportunists who mustn't be allowed to besmirch a righteous cause. https://t.co/Rmi6W5hrhJ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 2, 2023

Sounds about right. Hey, it's VICE we're dealing with here, not like they're the brightest crayons in the box or the sharpest tools in the shed. Pretty sure it's not neo-Nazis tearing down the posters of kidnapped Israeli men, women, and children, ya' nobs.

I'm old enough to remember the entire Canadian trucker protest being condemned due to the alleged appearance of a nazi flag. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) November 2, 2023

THAT'S right. Those pesky truckers who wanted to be free were the real fascists.

*more eye rolls*

Hypocrisy is their favorite flavor. — Freely Ashley (@FreelyAshley92) November 2, 2023

They're liars. That's why. — Jeanna Hoch (@JeannaHoch) November 2, 2023

This works.

I'm not even buying the story--which is offered without any evidence.



What Vice is doing is attempting to shift the calls for Jewish blood from the obvious and actual perpetrators. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) November 2, 2023

Yup, they're trying to run cover for people like the Harvard 'students' who signed a pro-genocide letter.

Neo-Nazis didn't do that.

Those Harvard turnips did and of their own free will.

But nice try, VICE.

***

Related:

D-Bag Journo Digging for Dirt on Amy Schumer AFTER She Defended Israel Doubles DOWN on Being a D-Bag

Have You Tried Crying MORE? AOC Learns the Hard Way Ain't NOBODY Buyin' the Islamophobia BS Like, at ALL

BOO HOO! Ilhan Omar Melts DOWN Because 'SOME PEOPLE Did SOME THING' by Connecting Her Directly to Hamas

Kamala Harris LITERALLY Becomes Famous Norm McDonald Islamophobia Joke in Real-Time and It's PERFECT

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.