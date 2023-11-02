Loudoun County Students Push BACK on Woke School Board and Gender Neutral Facilities...
J.K. Rowling Shuts VICE and Their Thread Defending Pro-Palestine Protesters DOWN With 1 Brutal Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on November 02, 2023
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

VICE News is doing its part to defend terrorist apologists.

Sorry, pro-Palestine protesters. 

You know, the ones tearing down posters of kidnapped men, women, and children ... they're not REALLY anti-Jewish. It's those mean ol' neo-Nazis doing it. Yeah, that's the ticket.

Ummm ... what?

Not sure we can roll our eyes any further back in our heads, but we'll try.

J.K. Rowling was less than impressed with their cute little thread that we didn't bother to include because really, who needs to read that rubbish? Read this instead.

Sounds about right. Hey, it's VICE we're dealing with here, not like they're the brightest crayons in the box or the sharpest tools in the shed. Pretty sure it's not neo-Nazis tearing down the posters of kidnapped Israeli men, women, and children, ya' nobs.

THAT'S right. Those pesky truckers who wanted to be free were the real fascists.

*more eye rolls*

This works.

Yup, they're trying to run cover for people like the Harvard 'students' who signed a pro-genocide letter. 

Neo-Nazis didn't do that.

Those Harvard turnips did and of their own free will.

But nice try, VICE.

