D-Bag Journo Digging for Dirt on Amy Schumer AFTER She Defended Israel Doubles DOWN on Being a D-Bag

As Twitchy readers know, The Intercept's Daniel Boguslaw was trying to dig up dirt on Amy Schumer coincidentally after she defended Israel. We're not entirely sure what sort of article he was going for by asking wait staff who had waited on Amy in the past to get in touch with him BUT it likely was not a good thing. At all.

And it turns out it wasn't a SMART thing.

At all because he was DRAGGED impressively for it by StopAntisemitism:

Antisemites are foaming at the mouth in anger about Amy Schumer speaking up for Israel and the Jewish people.



They are trying to silence her by swarming her on social media and labeling her a racist to discredit her.



Now this “investigative journalist” from The Intercept is… pic.twitter.com/leDKUrjWTJ — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 2, 2023

And gosh, after he was called out for this post, he posted this:

After numerous emails from readers smearing my reporting, attacking my journalistic integrity, and saying hurtful things about my family, all over a stupid tweet about @amyschumer, I'm sad to say I'm looking for work. My statement here: https://t.co/d4NTAMx5lf — Daniel Boguslaw (@DRBoguslaw) November 2, 2023

Ok, so full disclosure when we first saw this we thought, 'Wow, The Intercept actually cares that this guy sucks? NO WAY.'

And of course, if you look at his statement you find that's not the case at all ... it's just a ploy to get people to look at his substack.

All of that being said, Twitter was full of people offering him ideas for a new job.

Domono's in Butte, MT is looking for delivery folks.https://t.co/5zl395Tuol — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) November 2, 2023

Mmmm, pizza.

Overall though, nobody is feeling all that sorry for Boguslaw which may have been what he was going for. We dunno. D-Bags are hard to figure out because you know, they're d-bags.

And this guy is a big one.

He probably knew nobody would have any sympathy for his being fired ...

You entered the FO phase. pic.twitter.com/1aIHMx4mXi — Wattus Maximus (@WattusMaximus) November 2, 2023

You actually have to possess integrity in order to claim any.



It’s because you have zero capacity to feel any shame. — the camopapa who uses the Konami Code (@camopapa0410) November 2, 2023

You should wait tables. Amy Schumer comes through to the restaurant and BOOM you're back in business. — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) November 2, 2023

There ya' go, two birds with one stone!

We'll keep an eye on what happens with this particular d-bag and whether or not he writes an ugly hit piece on Amy Schumer. In the meantime, make sure you don't look at his substack.

