D-Bag Journo Digging for Dirt on Amy Schumer AFTER She Defended Israel Doubles DOWN on Being a D-Bag

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on November 02, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, The Intercept's Daniel Boguslaw was trying to dig up dirt on Amy Schumer coincidentally after she defended Israel. We're not entirely sure what sort of article he was going for by asking wait staff who had waited on Amy in the past to get in touch with him BUT it likely was not a good thing. At all.

And it turns out it wasn't a SMART thing.

At all because he was DRAGGED impressively for it by StopAntisemitism:

And gosh, after he was called out for this post, he posted this:

Ok, so full disclosure when we first saw this we thought, 'Wow, The Intercept actually cares that this guy sucks? NO WAY.'

And of course, if you look at his statement you find that's not the case at all ... it's just a ploy to get people to look at his substack.

All of that being said, Twitter was full of people offering him ideas for a new job.

Mmmm, pizza.

Overall though, nobody is feeling all that sorry for Boguslaw which may have been what he was going for. We dunno. D-Bags are hard to figure out because you know, they're d-bags.

And this guy is a big one.

He probably knew nobody would have any sympathy for his being fired ... 

There ya' go, two birds with one stone!

We'll keep an eye on what happens with this particular d-bag and whether or not he writes an ugly hit piece on Amy Schumer. In the meantime, make sure you don't look at his substack.

***

Related:

Ilhan Omar RAGES Because 'SOME PEOPLE Did SOME THING' Linking Her Anti-Semitism to Support For Hamas

Kamala Harris LITERALLY Becomes Famous Norm McDonald Islamophobia Joke in Real-Time and It's PERFECT

Rando Says 'Friends' Has Aged Horribly and is Homo/Transphobic So Be Careful How You Honor Matthew Perry

'Hollywood Insider' Going after Mike Johnson's WIFE For Daring to be a Christian Goes SOOO Very WRONG

***

