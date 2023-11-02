'Holy S**T! They Actually Hit Publish!' Salon Says MAGA/Christian Nationalism MORE Dangerous than Hamas

Bird Brained: American Ornithological Society To Change ‘Exclusionary’, ‘Offensive’ Bird N...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:45 PM on November 02, 2023
Meme

We all knew Salon would come up with something really horrible, stupid, and offensive to anyone with more than two brain cells to rub together when it comes to Hamas and Israel but this ... this is special.

Not special in a good way though.

Special in a, 'Wow, that REALLY smells bad, we have no idea where such a stench could come from and can't help but wonder if perhaps something died and we can't seem to find it,' way.

Special in a, 'You know, there is definitely something that's spoiled in this refrigerator but we have no way of knowing because that is unlike anything we've seen or smelled before,' way.

It's SPECIAL.

And like @EndWokeness, we're shocked they actually hit publish on this heap of garbage:

Huh.

Well of course it is, it's Salon.

Awww yes, Brian Karem. He's also the guy who tried to pick a fight with Seb Gorka ... key word there is 'tried'.

*snort*

As we've seen firsthand over the past months, the Left is filled with bigots who hate people of faith. Unless, of course, those people are Hamas terrorists sticking babies in ovens (literally) but we digress. 

SHOCKA --> Michigan Democrats Just Proved a Massive (and DAMNING) GOP Talking Point About Them TRUE
Sam J.
True story.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CHRISTIANS HAMAS SALON MAGA

