Let's freakin' GOOO! Largest Law Firms DRAG Law Schools For 'Producing Antisemites' in BLISTERING Letter

Sam J.
November 02, 2023
Twitchy

Ya' love to see it, you really do.

After watching terrorist apologists protesting (rioting) and even attacking Jewish students on college campuses all across the country for the past month now, it's good to see some consequences not only for the students ... but the schools as well.

This letter from some of the largest law firms in the country to deans of law schools telling them to get their poop in a group is pretty damn good. Take a look:

... stop producing Antisemites.

Seems easy enough, yeah?

Wouldn't hurt for them to sign on.

Damn right.

It's time to stop giving up on our institutions in general - the Left counts on it. They thrive on it ... time to fight and take them back. Clearly, they're just making a mess of them anyway.

We'd like to think with a little pressure from alumni it will get longer.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall during one of those interviews.

Heh.

