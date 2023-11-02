Let's freakin' GOOO! Largest Law Firms DRAG Law Schools For 'Producing Antisemites' in BLISTERING Letter

Ya' love to see it, you really do.

After watching terrorist apologists protesting (rioting) and even attacking Jewish students on college campuses all across the country for the past month now, it's good to see some consequences not only for the students ... but the schools as well.

This letter from some of the largest law firms in the country to deans of law schools telling them to get their poop in a group is pretty damn good. Take a look:

Some of the largest law firms in the country have a message for the deans of law schools who have tolerated Antisemitic activities conducted by their students:



If you want your graduates to get good jobs in our law firms, stop producing Antisemites. pic.twitter.com/JBrmJdslPa — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 2, 2023

... stop producing Antisemites.

Seems easy enough, yeah?

The collective stance taken by prominent law firms against antisemitism on law school campuses is a significant moment for the legal community. It underscores the ethical responsibility of legal education institutions to foster environments where respect for human dignity and… — Law Discoveries Authority (@LawDiscoveries) November 2, 2023

Disappointed that my former firm @BCLPlaw did not sign, but feel confident that this type of behavior would not be tolerated there either. — Sarah Beth Burwick (@sarahbeth345) November 2, 2023

Wouldn't hurt for them to sign on.

It's time the people reclaimed our colleges. They hold the gate to a prosperous future for almost all of our people. They ought to deserve that privilege. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) November 2, 2023

Damn right.

It's time to stop giving up on our institutions in general - the Left counts on it. They thrive on it ... time to fight and take them back. Clearly, they're just making a mess of them anyway.

The big banks and investsment companies must now do the same thing. — Haz (@Michael_Haz) November 2, 2023

This list should be much longer — Joan Nockels Wilson (@JoanNoxWilson) November 2, 2023

We'd like to think with a little pressure from alumni it will get longer.

There’s going to be some tough questions at interview at those shops — Guy Day (@guyday77) November 2, 2023

Oh, to be a fly on the wall during one of those interviews.

Heh.

***

