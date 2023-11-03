Is Impeachment Coming? Here’s What Speaker Johnson Had to Say.
Cori Bush Claims She Was Sent to Congress to 'Save Lives', Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own District

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on November 03, 2023
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Maybe it's just this editor, but supporting terrorists who did horrific things to men, women, and children not to mention to babies doesn't sound a whole lot like peace and love.

It sounds more like being a terrorist apologist.

But hey, whatever floats Cori Bush's boat we guess?

Technically, Bush was sent to Congress to pass laws, not save lives, but again, she's on a roll here with her melodramatic BS that has landed her in Twitchy Central. We can't decide if she's really this stupid and self-serving or just playing a part for clicks, taps, and votes from stupid people.

Again, maybe we should learn to embrace the power of AND.

Seriously.

Oopsie. So guess she WAS sent to Congress to have her constituent's tax dollars buy bombs to kill thousands of innocent Russian men, women, and children.

So much peace and love.

Oopsie again.

Oooh, ooh, we know!

Not a great look, Cori.

But hey, impressive gaslighting.

***

Related:

Vile Anti-Semites Froth and Thump Their Chests Over Gad Saad's Eye-Opening Poll about Israel and Hamas

'Holy S**T! They Actually Hit Publish!' Salon Says MAGA/Christian Nationalism MORE Dangerous than Hamas

SHOCKA --> Michigan Democrats Just Proved a Massive (and DAMNING) GOP Talking Point About Them TRUE

Let's freakin' GOOO! Largest Law Firms DRAG Law Schools For 'Producing Antisemites' in BLISTERING Letter

***

