Cori Bush Claims She Was Sent to Congress to 'Save Lives', Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own District

Maybe it's just this editor, but supporting terrorists who did horrific things to men, women, and children not to mention to babies doesn't sound a whole lot like peace and love.

It sounds more like being a terrorist apologist.

But hey, whatever floats Cori Bush's boat we guess?

I was sent to Congress to save lives, I was not sent to Congress to have my constituent’s tax dollars buy bombs to kill thousands of innocent Palestinian men, women, and children.



We choose peace and love.#CeasefireNOW — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 2, 2023

Technically, Bush was sent to Congress to pass laws, not save lives, but again, she's on a roll here with her melodramatic BS that has landed her in Twitchy Central. We can't decide if she's really this stupid and self-serving or just playing a part for clicks, taps, and votes from stupid people.

Again, maybe we should learn to embrace the power of AND.

OMG shut up. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) November 3, 2023

Seriously.

I'm so confused. Didn't you vote yes to funding the war in Ukraine? — Ruthann (@rjkretser) November 3, 2023

Oopsie. So guess she WAS sent to Congress to have her constituent's tax dollars buy bombs to kill thousands of innocent Russian men, women, and children.

So much peace and love.

No Jewish massacres is peace and love. — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) November 3, 2023

How is the murder rate in St. Louis? Or did you mean not those lives. — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) November 3, 2023

Oopsie again.

Who fired the first shot? — Towncrier70 (@towncrier70) November 3, 2023

Oooh, ooh, we know!

lol. that’s rich coming from one of the most hate filled persons in congress. — ..just dillon (@dillon_mt406) November 3, 2023

Your district has the highest murder rate in the country. Take a seat. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) November 3, 2023

Not a great look, Cori.

But hey, impressive gaslighting.

***

***

