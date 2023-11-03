Gina Carano Nukes Disney From ORBIT by Exposing Their Woke Bot Mob Working to Cancel People JUST Like Her

You all know how the Democrats and the Left spent a lot of time insisting the things that were politically inconvenient to them weren't real and more specifically, were Russian disinformation. Think about the 2020 election, the 2016 election, Hunter's laptop, the Steele Dossier ... the list goes on and on. And we've all suspected bot armies were being created because they accused the Right of doing just that.

Advertisement

The Left always blames the Right for what THEY are actually doing.

Welp, sounds like it goes even deeper, especially with Hollywood.

And Disney.

Gina Carano just nuked Disney from orbit ... and it's glorious.

Do you think this behavior of creating bots was exclusive to HBO/MAX or that maybe other major studios do this as well?



In 2016 Bob Iger said Disney was basically inches away from buying Twitter but pulled out of the deal at the last minute saying they did a little more… https://t.co/qX3JaTrhlh — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 3, 2023

From her much longer tweet:

Why buy Twitter & deal with that headache when you can create armies of bots & control the narrative for much, much less money & energy. It does your promoting for you without making it look like you are promoting yourself, “Look, it’s popular on all these accounts, strangely liked by a bunch of accounts with no names, it must be good.” But what if it was used for something much more sinister… These damn critical YouTubers have too many followers, they are gaining traction, let’s censor them, on top of sending in the fake bot armies, just enough to get the yes men & useful idiots on board & rolling. That leads to firing a person who thinks differently because they can’t control their voice, need a reason to fire her? Get this hashtag trending, say she said something anti-Semitic, when she isn’t at all, twist her words & hey, as long as it’s in the headlines no one will ask any questions, it must be true.

And we all know what happened to Carano with Disney.

Wonder who else they've done this to?

I bet every media company and most other large companies have done this. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) November 3, 2023

It's definitely NOT just Disney.

Not only are the corporations doing this, so are foreign governments. How many weird trends or people saying outrageous things to get Americans to hate each other are real and how many are being pushed by people overseas paid to do just that? It's definitely not a small number — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 3, 2023

The entire idea of 'social credit' is so damn dangerous.

Clearly.

Exactly. IMHO, the bots are why Gen-Z believes you can't define the terms man and woman. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) November 3, 2023

Yup. Control the narrative, you control the people. Control the people, you control the money.

Control the money? That's all, folks. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

***

Related:

Cori Bush Claims She Was Sent to Congress to 'Save Lives', Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own District

Vile Anti-Semites Froth and Thump Their Chests Over Gad Saad's Eye-Opening Poll about Israel and Hamas

'Holy S**T! They Actually Hit Publish!' Salon Says MAGA/Christian Nationalism MORE Dangerous than Hamas

Advertisement

SHOCKA --> Michigan Democrats Just Proved a Massive (and DAMNING) GOP Talking Point About Them TRUE

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.