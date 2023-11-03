Gina Carano Nukes Disney From ORBIT by Exposing Their Woke Bot Mob Working to Cancel People JUST Like Her

Elon Musk perfectly sums up story of anti-bail, anti-jail DA who got carjacked
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on November 03, 2023
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

You all know how the Democrats and the Left spent a lot of time insisting the things that were politically inconvenient to them weren't real and more specifically, were Russian disinformation. Think about the 2020 election, the 2016 election, Hunter's laptop, the Steele Dossier ... the list goes on and on. And we've all suspected bot armies were being created because they accused the Right of doing just that.

The Left always blames the Right for what THEY are actually doing.

Welp, sounds like it goes even deeper, especially with Hollywood.

And Disney.

Gina Carano just nuked Disney from orbit ... and it's glorious.

From her much longer tweet:

Why buy Twitter & deal with that headache when you can create armies of bots & control the narrative for much, much less money & energy. It does your promoting for you without making it look like you are promoting yourself, “Look, it’s popular on all these accounts, strangely liked by a bunch of accounts with no names, it must be good.” But what if it was used for something much more sinister… 

These damn critical YouTubers have too many followers, they are gaining traction, let’s censor them, on top of sending in the fake bot armies, just enough to get the yes men & useful idiots on board & rolling.

That leads to firing a person who thinks differently because they can’t control their voice, need a reason to fire her? Get this hashtag trending, say she said something anti-Semitic, when she isn’t at all, twist her words & hey, as long as it’s in the headlines no one will ask any questions, it must be true.

And we all know what happened to Carano with Disney.

Wonder who else they've done this to?

It's definitely NOT just Disney.

The entire idea of 'social credit' is so damn dangerous. 

Clearly.

Yup. Control the narrative, you control the people. Control the people, you control the money.

Control the money? That's all, folks. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

***

