Michigan Democrats Have Had Enough of Rashida Tlaib and Her Anti-Semitism and Are Saying So Very Publicly

This might be what some call 'Democrats in Disarray'. It seems some Democrats have had it with Rashida Tlaib. They are are tired of defending her. Again, these are Democrats we are talking about and they are from her home state of Michigan. Her behavior as of late is even too far for them.

Advertisement

From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

This is the nonsense Tlaib would like Americans to believe. Hint: It's bologna.

This is not how Jews view the phrase “from the river to the sea.” This is not how Hamas views the phrase “from the river to the sea.”



Hamas uses it as a rallying cry. And they don’t simply want to displace Jews in Israel. They want Jews dead. https://t.co/pRh8cU55if — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

So, a fellow Democrat from Michigan is trying to explain to Tlaib this is not how Jews hear this 'battle cry'. He is kindly explaining it is offensive to Jewish people. It won't matter to Tlaib.

I am one of 7 million Jews living in the US. All of my great-grandparents fled pogroms, violent expulsion of Jews from Eastern Europe, to come here.



One of my great grandfathers came to Detroit through Canada, leaving behind siblings who were later shot dead by Nazis in Poland. — Senator Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) November 4, 2023

He then went on to explain the generational trauma his family has experienced.

.@RashidaTlaib, I have supported and defended you countless times, even when you have said the indefensible, because I believed you to be a good person whose heart was in the right place.



But this is so hurtful to so many. Please retract this cruel and hateful remark. https://t.co/HBCf8jRgYo — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 4, 2023

Then, Dana Nessel, the Attorney General of Michigan, and also a Democrat, weighed in.

When people show you who they are…. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) November 4, 2023

The best thing to do is stop defending Tlaib. She is not worthy of your defense.

You're a naive fool and should have never defended her. She wants you dead. — Max (@MaxNordau) November 5, 2023

She won't and I've defended her as well many times. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) November 4, 2023

And yet another Democrat, this time an influencer, weighed in.

Breaking news: She’s not a good person and her heart is not in the right place. — Jay Bienvenu (@JayBienvenu) November 4, 2023

Some people are just terrorist sympathizers are there is no defense for them.

Advertisement

Michigan state Democrats finally speaking out against Tlaib’s bigotry, but most Congressional Dems remain silent. https://t.co/ht7SX8v4EC — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 4, 2023

This is different than a lot of Tlaib statements - you’re seeing a jailbreak of Michigan Dems condemning her https://t.co/mC2F5QwaYY — Blake Allen (@Blake_Allen13) November 4, 2023

Michigan Democrats have worked up the nerve. Will other Democrats finally break ranks and call out her nonsense? Only time will tell.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



