Happening Now: Largest Pro-Palestinian Rally Happening In D.C.

Michigan Democrats Have Had Enough of Rashida Tlaib and Her Anti-Semitism and Are Saying So Very Publicly

This might be what some call 'Democrats in Disarray'. It seems some Democrats have had it with Rashida Tlaib. They are are tired of defending her. Again, these are Democrats we are talking about and they are from her home state of Michigan. Her behavior as of late is even too far for them.

This is the nonsense Tlaib would like Americans to believe. Hint: It's bologna.

So, a fellow Democrat from Michigan is trying to explain to Tlaib this is not how Jews hear this 'battle cry'. He is kindly explaining it is offensive to Jewish people. It won't matter to Tlaib.

He then went on to explain the generational trauma his family has experienced.

Then, Dana Nessel, the Attorney General of Michigan, and also a Democrat, weighed in. 

The best thing to do is stop defending Tlaib. She is not worthy of your defense.

And yet another Democrat, this time an influencer, weighed in.

Some people are just terrorist sympathizers are there is no defense for them.

Michigan Democrats have worked up the nerve. Will other Democrats finally break ranks and call out her nonsense? Only time will tell.

