Terrorist Apologists, Pro-Hamas Rioters, and BIDEN STAFFERS ... Oh My! This is Biden's America (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on November 05, 2023
Twitter

Because of course, the Biden administration would have a bunch of pro-Palestinian terrorist apologists as staffers. We can't help but applaud how they bravely covered their faces as they protested their own boss in favor of people who beheaded babies and tortured children.

So brave, much stunning.

Watch:

Maybe they're just really worried about catching COVID?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Holy crap. 

Because they're morons. 

Sorry, cowardly morons.

Our bad.

That's what happens when you hire people based on their color and sex ... just sayin'.

Right? They can even wear their cute little masks on the trip over.

Scary time we find ourselves in.

Again.

Biden's America.

