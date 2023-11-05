Terrorist Apologists, Pro-Hamas Rioters, and BIDEN STAFFERS ... Oh My! This is Biden's America (Watch)

Because of course, the Biden administration would have a bunch of pro-Palestinian terrorist apologists as staffers. We can't help but applaud how they bravely covered their faces as they protested their own boss in favor of people who beheaded babies and tortured children.

Advertisement

So brave, much stunning.

Watch:

There’s a contingent of Biden staffers protesting here at the demonstration in DC. The crowd stretches from Freedom Plaza to the Capitol and beyond. pic.twitter.com/Px1JTWU5qG — @TheIndypendent (@TheIndypendent) November 4, 2023

Maybe they're just really worried about catching COVID?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Holy crap.

Why are they all wearing N95 masks? https://t.co/SZYAf7DJsW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 5, 2023

Because they're morons.

Sorry, cowardly morons.

Our bad.

They all wear masks. They hide their faces because they know they are wrong. — Missus Bennet 🚚 🚛 (@poornerves) November 4, 2023

Why are they covering their faces? — Carrie (@dasvidanya21) November 4, 2023

The people here at this protest, at least the ones I’ve seen interviewed on local news and cable, are so ignorant. They don’t know anything about what’s going over there. All they do is spew Hamas talking points https://t.co/DWAG2KzZE9 — NotYourJewishMom🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@CaffMomREDACTED) November 4, 2023

That's what happens when you hire people based on their color and sex ... just sayin'.

I am simply saying they should quit and fly to Gaza https://t.co/hJnr8X5qzB — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 4, 2023

Right? They can even wear their cute little masks on the trip over.

The Democrats working in DC who want a ceasefire in Gaza are the ones still wearing masks, even outside. They can’t help continually discrediting themselves. https://t.co/KG4nZRnlD8 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 4, 2023

Someone accidentally set their clock back to late ‘30’s Germany. https://t.co/aq3tPPrjGy — Saveus (@elon_saveus) November 5, 2023

Scary time we find ourselves in.

Again.

Biden's America.

***

Related:

Matt Taibbi's LATEST Twitter Files Drop on Senate Democrats and Russian Bot Hysteria a DAMNING Must-Read

Roseanne Has Just 1 Perfect Question for AG Letitia James BRAGGING About Her Case Against Trump and LOL

Gina Carano Nukes Disney From ORBIT by Exposing Their Woke Bot Mob Working to Cancel People JUST Like Her

Cori Bush Claims She Was Sent to Congress to 'Save Lives', Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own District

Vile Anti-Semites Froth and Thump Their Chests Over Gad Saad's Eye-Opening Poll about Israel and Hamas

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.