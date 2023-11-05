BOOMITY: Jon Lovitz Just Needs One POST to DROP Anti-Semitic Troll Accusing Him of Being Pro-Genocide

Jon Lovitz had some not-so-nice words for the Hamas lovers ... and they're pretty damn good. Especially people like Rashida Tlaib claiming 'from the river to the sea' is about dignity and freedom for all people.

Yeah, we all know that's a damn lie.

For example ...

From the river to the sea,

Israel will always be!

No matter what you say,

Israel is here to stay!!!



Stick that up your ass, Hamas lovers!!!#IstandwithIsrael — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 3, 2023

It even RHYMES!

Huzzah.

ACTING! GENIUS. Thank you and thank YOU.

Man, SNL used to be so good.

Anywho, we digress.

Seems Jon's post made this lil fella a lil fussy:

Oh, look. Another celebrity celebrating genocide.



Gross Jon. — Smokey McLeoud (@SeannonMcLeoud) November 3, 2023

Israel defending itself isn't genocide, sweetpea.

Jon fired back:

Oh, look. Another idiot lying and ignoring what Hamas did. FYI: Hamas wants to wipe out all Jews, world wide AND non Muslims! Way to support your enemy. https://t.co/ckyZyNooET — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 5, 2023

And boom.

You're not wrong. They're even saying the quiet part out loud now. — Shuck (@LaBeardGuy) November 5, 2023

We are seeing levels of antisemitism in America, unlike anything we've seen before. It's quite honestly really scary.

Israel is first the West is next… just ask them FFS they will tell you. Keep fighting Jon. — Mark (@Tarzan121109) November 5, 2023

Jon, awesome to see you stand up when so few have! — Navin R Johnson (@DreadedIgnominy) November 5, 2023

We've been known to give Jon a hard time here and there, so it only makes sense to give him much-deserved kudos here.

***

