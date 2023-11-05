Translation: More Money Please! Zelensky Refuting Claims War With Russia at a Stalemate...
Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations...
Jewish Dem Senator Takes Rashida Tlaib and Her GROSSLY Anti-Semitic Takes APART in...
Terrorist Apologists, Pro-Hamas Rioters, and BIDEN STAFFERS ... Oh My! This is Biden's...
WATCH: ‘Billboard Chris’ Brings Trolling Perfection to a Pro-Hamass Rally
Pro-Palestinian Protestors Staged a Mostly Peaceful Insurrection at the White House
Here's What I Tell People I Do for a Living
Watch as the Feds Literally Lift a Border Fence in Texas to Let...
Gad Saad Posts the Results of His Survey of Why Israel Is Bombing...
Michigan Democrats Have Had Enough of Rashida Tlaib and Her Anti-Semitism and Are...
Rep. Ted Lieu Is Outraged by President Trump's 'Muslim Ban on Steroids'
British Police Crack Down on the British Flag Being Draped Over Barriers
AOC Appalled at Aid Given to Enable Israel's Atrocities
Marc Lamont Hill Reminds Us That History Didn't Begin on October 7

BOOMITY: Jon Lovitz Just Needs One POST to DROP Anti-Semitic Troll Accusing Him of Being Pro-Genocide

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on November 05, 2023

Jon Lovitz had some not-so-nice words for the Hamas lovers ... and they're pretty damn good. Especially people like Rashida Tlaib claiming 'from the river to the sea' is about dignity and freedom for all people.

Advertisement

Yeah, we all know that's a damn lie.

For example ... 

It even RHYMES!

Huzzah.

ACTING! GENIUS. Thank you and thank YOU.

Man, SNL used to be so good.

Anywho, we digress.

Seems Jon's post made this lil fella a lil fussy:

Israel defending itself isn't genocide, sweetpea.

Jon fired back:

And boom.

We are seeing levels of antisemitism in America, unlike anything we've seen before. It's quite honestly really scary.

Recommended

Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT
Sam J.
Advertisement

We've been known to give Jon a hard time here and there, so it only makes sense to give him much-deserved kudos here.

***

Related:

Jewish Dem Senator Takes Rashida Tlaib and Her GROSSLY Anti-Semitic Takes APART in Straight-Fire Thread

Terrorist Apologists, Pro-Hamas Rioters, and BIDEN STAFFERS ... Oh My! This is Biden's America (Watch)

Matt Taibbi's LATEST Twitter Files Drop on Senate Democrats and Russian Bot Hysteria a DAMNING Must-Read

Roseanne Has Just 1 Perfect Question for AG Letitia James BRAGGING About Her Case Against Trump and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL JON LOVITZ TROLL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT
Sam J.
Jewish Dem Senator Takes Rashida Tlaib and Her GROSSLY Anti-Semitic Takes APART in Straight-Fire Thread
Sam J.
WATCH: ‘Billboard Chris’ Brings Trolling Perfection to a Pro-Hamass Rally
Aaron Walker
Terrorist Apologists, Pro-Hamas Rioters, and BIDEN STAFFERS ... Oh My! This is Biden's America (Watch)
Sam J.
Michigan Democrats Have Had Enough of Rashida Tlaib and Her Anti-Semitism and Are Saying So Very Publicly
justmindy
Pro-Palestinian Protestors Staged a Mostly Peaceful Insurrection at the White House
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT Sam J.
Advertisement