Jake Shields Laughable Reason For Why it's IMPOSSIBLE for Him to be Anti-Semitic Does NOT Go Well

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on November 07, 2023
Twitter

We know we're not the only ones who have been shocked by the amount of anti-Semitism we've seen on the Right, especially from popular accounts that came onto the 'Right-leaning' scene just a few years ago. Take Jake Shields for example, who has apparently been accused of anti-Semitism to the point that he's been demonetized on X.

At least, that's what he's claiming.

Honestly, he's likely been demonetized for being corrected too many times by Community Notes BUT whatever makes him feel like the real victim in all of this. Seems he thinks it's impossible for him to be anti-Semitic because he's slept with a bunch of Jewish women.

No, really.

Although in his tweet he says it's POSSIBLE for him to be an anti-Semite. Freudian slip?

Dude.

Maybe he was just being funny?

Anyway, it didn't go over all that well ... 

Meep.

Yuck. Dude.

Yeah, that's our guess too.

He's not being demonetized for his opinions on Israel and Palestine, he's being demonetized for getting corrected over and over and over again.

Maybe he should spend some more time informing himself on this topic if he is so determined to keep talking about it? Just spitballin'.

***

