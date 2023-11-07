Jake Shields Laughable Reason For Why it's IMPOSSIBLE for Him to be Anti-Semitic Does NOT Go Well

We know we're not the only ones who have been shocked by the amount of anti-Semitism we've seen on the Right, especially from popular accounts that came onto the 'Right-leaning' scene just a few years ago. Take Jake Shields for example, who has apparently been accused of anti-Semitism to the point that he's been demonetized on X.

At least, that's what he's claiming.

Honestly, he's likely been demonetized for being corrected too many times by Community Notes BUT whatever makes him feel like the real victim in all of this. Seems he thinks it's impossible for him to be anti-Semitic because he's slept with a bunch of Jewish women.

No, really.

Although in his tweet he says it's POSSIBLE for him to be an anti-Semite. Freudian slip?

My account has demonetized because of antisemitism but it’s possible for me to be an antisemite



I love the Jewish people so much that I’ve slept with multiple Jewish women — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 4, 2023

Dude.

Maybe he was just being funny?

Anyway, it didn't go over all that well ...

They all said he's hung like a cheeto at the last world domination meeting 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uDowiAo1ZC — Jon Katz (@JonKatz79) November 7, 2023

Meep.

Glad they demonetized you. Antisemitism isn’t cool. — 〽️2️⃣3️⃣ (@DynastyChad) November 4, 2023

Do you have a hot sister? I’ll prove I love Jews — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 4, 2023

Yuck. Dude.

That many of them have no taste? — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) November 4, 2023

I thought you said you aren’t doing it for the money? — gwongfit (@gwongfit) November 4, 2023

Again, you were demonitised for posting numerous lies on a daily basis. — RussUWGB (@RussUwgb) November 4, 2023

Yeah, that's our guess too.

He's not being demonetized for his opinions on Israel and Palestine, he's being demonetized for getting corrected over and over and over again.

Maybe he should spend some more time informing himself on this topic if he is so determined to keep talking about it? Just spitballin'.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.