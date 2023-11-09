Anxious, Non-Binary, Indigenous 'Person' Wears Out 'Their' WOKE Card Trying to Get out of DUI (Watch)

Guy Benson Has a Correction to What AOC Says She's Been 'Warning the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on November 09, 2023
Twitchy

It's not every day we get to see woke-intersectionality nonsense get spewed and FAIL in real-time. This young woman (man, whatever as we surely don't want to misgender this little lollipop triple-dipped in psycho who claims she's non-binary) pulled over for driving while under the influence is truly the poster child of the WOKE/SJW movement.

Not to mention this cop is EXCEPTIONAL ... even though she called him a 'white guy.' 

The HORROR.

Watch this:

Yiiiiiikes.

Nobody is better at blaming someone or something else for their problems than a member of the woke brigade. 

Welp, you're being an obnoxious lawn flamingo ... so there's that.

Marina Medvin Takes AP/CNN/NYT APART for Their Hamas-Embedded 'Journos' on Oct 7 in Receipt-Filled Thread
Sam J.
This cop deserves a raise.

And a medal.

Heh.

They've spent their whole lives being told nothing is ever their fault and everyone and everything else is to blame for their problems. What do we expect?

If there really was an Oppression Olympics, this young woman or whatever she/he/it is would have won a gold medal for this.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

HA! Megyn Kelly LESS Than Impressed with Nikki Haley's Cringe GIRL POWER Moment, Has Just 4 Words for Her

WATCH Ronna McDaniel's Face as Katie Pavlich Asks Her About Vivek Ramaswamy Absolutely NUKING Her

Dude, GO HOME, You're Drunk: Frank Luntz Calls Ronna McDaniel the GOP's Secret Weapon and HELLO Backfire

So ... About That Mouth-Breathing Nutjob Who Flipped Out on a Poll Greeter in VA, He's Got a History

***

