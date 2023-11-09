Anxious, Non-Binary, Indigenous 'Person' Wears Out 'Their' WOKE Card Trying to Get out of DUI (Watch)

It's not every day we get to see woke-intersectionality nonsense get spewed and FAIL in real-time. This young woman (man, whatever as we surely don't want to misgender this little lollipop triple-dipped in psycho who claims she's non-binary) pulled over for driving while under the influence is truly the poster child of the WOKE/SJW movement.

Not to mention this cop is EXCEPTIONAL ... even though she called him a 'white guy.'

The HORROR.

Watch this:

“I have anxiety”

“I’m indigenous”

“I’m non-binary”



She’s trying every excuse in the book, and the cop couldn’t have been nicer if he tried. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ALac6VKMOA — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) November 8, 2023

Yiiiiiikes.

She has too much anxiety because everything in her world is an aggression against her. So she sits there wallowing in self-pity (aka drinking heavily) all the while our current society not only validates this behavior, but indoctrinates her mind with new speak terms like… — Chris Hennessey (@irishsoxfan34) November 9, 2023

OMG 😳

After watching this, I graduated from “List Of Excuses” program😂 — Viral Clips (@xbox66t) November 9, 2023

Nobody is better at blaming someone or something else for their problems than a member of the woke brigade.

as a native person, I will say "She is full of bs." You drink and drive you go to jail. period. end of discussion. — RezInk Graphics (Shari Wade) (@ShariWade2022) November 9, 2023

“You’re being a white man” — Alex 🇺🇸 (@dos14_) November 8, 2023

Welp, you're being an obnoxious lawn flamingo ... so there's that.

I'm not shocked by any of this. This is who we are raising. https://t.co/GhBZqgkfFN — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) November 9, 2023

This cop deserves a raise.

And a medal.

Heh.

And I identify as a leaf blower, what’s your point? https://t.co/zVxHbwa8kB — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) November 9, 2023

"I will absolutely not take responsibility for my own actions. Being stopped by the police gives me anxiety so you should let me go." https://t.co/o9kqJnuJyX — Paul Chato 🇨🇦 (@PaulChato) November 9, 2023

They've spent their whole lives being told nothing is ever their fault and everyone and everything else is to blame for their problems. What do we expect?

The oppression olympics is in full swing.

Who do we blame this epidemic of non-binary indigenous drunk driving on? https://t.co/lYWf2KqisN — Liberty Lyss (@liberty_lyss) November 9, 2023

If there really was an Oppression Olympics, this young woman or whatever she/he/it is would have won a gold medal for this.

Dei in a nutshell? A set of excuses to commit crimes and misdemeanors with impunity https://t.co/RdcpAtHWJy — Michael Millerman (@M_Millerman) November 9, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

