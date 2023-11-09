'He's RUINED This Country!' Reporter Has Trouble Finding Biden Fans in His 'Hometown'
HA! Megyn Kelly LESS Than Impressed with Nikki Haley's Cringe GIRL POWER Moment,...
WATCH Ronna McDaniel's Face as Katie Pavlich Asks Her About Vivek Ramaswamy Absolutely...
FBI Manhunt for J6 Suspect Includes Heavily Armed Agents, Helicopters and... Tanks?
Minnesota Supreme Court Rules on Effort to Keep Trump Off the Primary Ballot
WATCH: Man Shoots Protesters Blocking Traffic (Video)
8-Month-Old Indi Gregory - Yet another U.K. Child Sentenced to Die per State...
Jen Van Laar's Coverage of the Paul Kessler Alleged Murder Incident
Congresswoman Says These 'Tit-for-Tat' Attempts to Censure Need to Stop
Should the GOP Compromise on Abortion to Win Elections?
Teen Vogue Explains How Christopher Rufo Is Bullying LGBTQ Students Out of Florida
Vivek Ramaswamy Says Joe Rogan and Elon Musk Should Be Hosting the Debate
Institute of Physics Touts 'Inclusion & Diversity', Gets Smacked Down
Rep. Cori Bush Asks If 'Mama Bear' Rashida Tlaib Would Wish Violence on...

Dude, GO HOME, You're Drunk: Frank Luntz Calls Ronna McDaniel the GOP's Secret Weapon and HELLO Backfire

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on November 09, 2023
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

After what many are calling a Republican bloodbath on November 7, Frank Luntz came up with quite possibly the dumbest take possible ... and considering some of Frank's other takes, that's really saying something.

Advertisement

Honestly, we checked to make sure this wasn't a parody account or a joke it's so bad.

Liks really really bad.

Look at this:

Riiiiight.

What planet is Frank living on? Anyone? Because it AIN'T Earth.

Awww, engagement farming.

Well, at least that sort of makes sense - saying something so ridiculous and stupid that people react to it for clicks and taps? Otherwise, WOOF, dude.

A little data for brevity:

She does indeed.

Recommended

WATCH Ronna McDaniel's Face as Katie Pavlich Asks Her About Vivek Ramaswamy Absolutely NUKING Her
Sam J.
Advertisement

FYI, 'drunk' is currently winning.

*cough cough*

***

Related:

Obnoxious Trans-Activist Troll Finds Out What Happens When You FAFO and Call J.K. Rowling a LIAR

So ... About That Mouth-Breathing Nutjob Who Flipped Out on a Poll Greeter in VA, He's Got a History

Jake Shields Laughable Reason For Why it's IMPOSSIBLE for Him to be Anti-Semitic Does NOT Go Well

BREAKING: Two Officers Due to be Fired Over the Leak of the Nashville Trans Shooter's Manifesto

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: FRANK LUNTZ GOP REPUBLICANS RONNA MCDANIEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH Ronna McDaniel's Face as Katie Pavlich Asks Her About Vivek Ramaswamy Absolutely NUKING Her
Sam J.
WATCH: Man Shoots Protesters Blocking Traffic (Video)
Aaron Walker
HA! Megyn Kelly LESS Than Impressed with Nikki Haley's Cringe GIRL POWER Moment, Has Just 4 Words for Her
Sam J.
'He's RUINED This Country!' Reporter Has Trouble Finding Biden Fans in His 'Hometown'
Doug P.
Minnesota Supreme Court Rules on Effort to Keep Trump Off the Primary Ballot
Aaron Walker
Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH Ronna McDaniel's Face as Katie Pavlich Asks Her About Vivek Ramaswamy Absolutely NUKING Her Sam J.
Advertisement