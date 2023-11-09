Dude, GO HOME, You're Drunk: Frank Luntz Calls Ronna McDaniel the GOP's Secret Weapon and HELLO Backfire

After what many are calling a Republican bloodbath on November 7, Frank Luntz came up with quite possibly the dumbest take possible ... and considering some of Frank's other takes, that's really saying something.

Honestly, we checked to make sure this wasn't a parody account or a joke it's so bad.

Liks really really bad.

Look at this:

Ronna McDaniel is the @GOP’s secret weapon.



An amazing speaker and smart strategist. pic.twitter.com/v2bjCXVY79 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 9, 2023

Riiiiight.

What planet is Frank living on? Anyone? Because it AIN'T Earth.

😂😂😂 love this parody account — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 9, 2023

That is a joke right? — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) November 9, 2023

Love the sarcasm and engagement farming 😂😂 — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 9, 2023

Awww, engagement farming.

Well, at least that sort of makes sense - saying something so ridiculous and stupid that people react to it for clicks and taps? Otherwise, WOOF, dude.

A little data for brevity:

Dems have gone from 6 trifectas to 17



Not to mention:



34 to 2̶6̶… 24 governorships

68 to ̶5̶7̶… 55 state leg chambers

26 to 22 Republican trifectas

241 to 222 House seats

52 to 49 Senate seats

1 President to no President



Doesn’t she bear some responsibility for this… — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 9, 2023

She does indeed.

Seriously Frank - did you do this — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 9, 2023

FYI, 'drunk' is currently winning.

How much did she pay you for that comment? — JimeV Augmented Mouse (@Jelwoodv) November 9, 2023

*cough cough*

***

Related:

