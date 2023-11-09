Dude, GO HOME, You're Drunk: Frank Luntz Calls Ronna McDaniel the GOP's Secret Weapon and HELLO Backfire

After what many are calling a Republican bloodbath on November 7, Frank Luntz came up with quite possibly the dumbest take possible ... and considering some of Frank's other takes, that's really saying something.
Honestly, we checked to make sure this wasn't a parody account or a joke it's so bad.
Liks really really bad.
Look at this:
Ronna McDaniel is the @GOP’s secret weapon.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 9, 2023
An amazing speaker and smart strategist. pic.twitter.com/v2bjCXVY79
Riiiiight.
What planet is Frank living on? Anyone? Because it AIN'T Earth.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂deep breath😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 9, 2023
😂😂😂 love this parody account— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 9, 2023
That is a joke right?— The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) November 9, 2023
Love the sarcasm and engagement farming 😂😂— Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 9, 2023
Awww, engagement farming.
Well, at least that sort of makes sense - saying something so ridiculous and stupid that people react to it for clicks and taps? Otherwise, WOOF, dude.
A little data for brevity:
Dems have gone from 6 trifectas to 17— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 9, 2023
Not to mention:
34 to 2̶6̶… 24 governorships
68 to ̶5̶7̶… 55 state leg chambers
26 to 22 Republican trifectas
241 to 222 House seats
52 to 49 Senate seats
1 President to no President
Doesn’t she bear some responsibility for this…
She does indeed.
Seriously Frank - did you do this— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 9, 2023
FYI, 'drunk' is currently winning.
November 9, 2023
How much did she pay you for that comment?— JimeV Augmented Mouse (@Jelwoodv) November 9, 2023
*cough cough*
***
