Obnoxious Trans-Activist Troll Finds Out What Happens When You FAFO and Call J.K. Rowling a LIAR

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on November 07, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Of all the things we've seen on Twitter/X today, this one is most likely to leave a mark.

A big one.

We're not entirely sure why this trans-troll decided to go after J.K. Rowling (you think they'd have learned by NOW how stupid it is) but for whatever reason, he/she/it/they/zhe felt like this was a good idea.

Not to spoil the ending here, but it was NOT a good idea.

Like, at all.

All the money in the world?

Damn, that's impressive.

Heh.

Their entire agenda is based on feelings, emotions, and being the biggest victims of all.

That's all they know how to do.

Knowing men can't be women is apparently hateful or something.

Don't look at us like that, we don't make the rules.

And there it is. As much as the trans-activists like to paint J.K. Rowling as a bad person, at the end of the day, she's just not.

Which unfortunately makes them hate her even more.

***

