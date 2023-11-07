Obnoxious Trans-Activist Troll Finds Out What Happens When You FAFO and Call J.K. Rowling a LIAR

Of all the things we've seen on Twitter/X today, this one is most likely to leave a mark.

A big one.

We're not entirely sure why this trans-troll decided to go after J.K. Rowling (you think they'd have learned by NOW how stupid it is) but for whatever reason, he/she/it/they/zhe felt like this was a good idea.

Not to spoil the ending here, but it was NOT a good idea.

Like, at all.

I’ve been contacted by innumerable doctors, nurses, therapists, teachers, social workers & academics who believe we’re living through a socio-medical scandal. Please give examples of my lies and proof I have all the money in the world, because my accountant says differently. pic.twitter.com/XWyS06r0dt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 7, 2023

All the money in the world?

Damn, that's impressive.

Heh.

We all have to buy more books now to ensure you do have, *checks notes*, all the money in the world. — Dalriada Temple (@DalriadaTemple) November 7, 2023

If you have all the money in the world, as proclaimed, then you must have MY money too??? Can I have it back? Was planning on going out for dinner, but I can hardly do that if you've taken it... — PoliticalToonz (@PoliticalToonz) November 7, 2023

They can't give an example because it's all unhinged emotional hysteria. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 7, 2023

Their entire agenda is based on feelings, emotions, and being the biggest victims of all.

That's all they know how to do.

It’s so interesting to me how they always assume we “irrationally hate” them instead of acknowledging we just like truth and facts. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) November 7, 2023

Knowing men can't be women is apparently hateful or something.

Don't look at us like that, we don't make the rules.

If you did have all the money in the world, given your track record, you’d not have it long before giving it all away to charity… — Josh or whatever. (@FKASerioJosh) November 7, 2023

And there it is. As much as the trans-activists like to paint J.K. Rowling as a bad person, at the end of the day, she's just not.

Which unfortunately makes them hate her even more.

***

***

