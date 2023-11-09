Guy Benson Has a Correction to What AOC Says She's Been 'Warning the...
Anxious, Non-Binary, Indigenous 'Person' Wears Out 'Their' WOKE Card Trying to Get out...
'He's RUINED This Country!' Reporter Has Trouble Finding Biden Fans in His 'Hometown'
OOF! Megyn Kelly Just Needs FOUR Words to Shut Down Nikki Haley and...
WATCH Ronna McDaniel's Face as Katie Pavlich Asks Her About Vivek Ramaswamy Absolutely...
Dude, GO HOME, You're Drunk: Frank Luntz Praising Ronna McDaniel Goes SOOO Wrong...
FBI Manhunt for J6 Suspect Includes Heavily Armed Agents, Helicopters and... Tanks?
Minnesota Supreme Court Rules on Effort to Keep Trump Off the Primary Ballot
WATCH: Man Shoots Protesters Blocking Traffic (Video)
8-Month-Old Indi Gregory - Yet another U.K. Child Sentenced to Die per State...
Jen Van Laar's Coverage of the Paul Kessler Alleged Murder Incident
Congresswoman Says These 'Tit-for-Tat' Attempts to Censure Need to Stop
Should the GOP Compromise on Abortion to Win Elections?
Teen Vogue Explains How Christopher Rufo Is Bullying LGBTQ Students Out of Florida

Marina Medvin Takes AP/CNN/NYT APART for Their Hamas-Embedded 'Journos' on Oct 7 in Receipt-Filled Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on November 09, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

As Twitchy readers know, CNN, The New York Times, and the Associated Press all had photographers/journalists on the ground WITH HAMAS on October 7. Let us repeat that one more time ... their photographers/journalists were literally EMBEDDED with terrorists during a terror attack on Israel. Man, just when we all think we can't possibly hate the mainstream media more, they prove us wrong.

Advertisement

And for those claiming this was nothing but journalists/photographers covering a war or some other happy horse crap to justify any of this, there was a ceasefire in place on October 7. Not to mention this was not a war, this was not one army against another. It was a group of terrorists torturing, raping, murdering, and kidnapping innocent Israeli men, women and children.

There is no excuse for this. 

None.

Especially when you see this thread from Marina Medvin who brought ALL the receipts.

Did these 'journalists' know of the plan ahead of time?

That's an excellent question.

As an Israeli soldier.

AP reporter.

And they wonder why so many people hate them.

Meep.

Recommended

Anxious, Non-Binary, Indigenous 'Person' Wears Out 'Their' WOKE Card Trying to Get out of DUI (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Just hanging out with a bunch of terrorists.

Nothing to see here.

Look at all of that affection.

A hug and a kiss.

Meep. Again.

Covering their backside.

Look at that, CNN is trying to save their bacon.

Too late, guys. We see you.

Advertisement

Just wow.

No words.

Indeed.

***

Related:

Anxious, Non-Binary, Indigenous 'Person' Wears Out 'Their' WOKE Card Trying to Get out of DUI (Watch)

HA! Megyn Kelly LESS Than Impressed with Nikki Haley's Cringe GIRL POWER Moment, Has Just 4 Words for Her

WATCH Ronna McDaniel's Face as Katie Pavlich Asks Her About Vivek Ramaswamy Absolutely NUKING Her

So ... About That Mouth-Breathing Nutjob Who Flipped Out on a Poll Greeter in VA, He's Got a History

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: AP CNN HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anxious, Non-Binary, Indigenous 'Person' Wears Out 'Their' WOKE Card Trying to Get out of DUI (Watch)
Sam J.
Guy Benson Has a Correction to What AOC Says She's Been 'Warning the (Dem) Party About'
Doug P.
'He's RUINED This Country!' Reporter Has Trouble Finding Biden Fans in His 'Hometown'
Doug P.
WATCH Ronna McDaniel's Face as Katie Pavlich Asks Her About Vivek Ramaswamy Absolutely NUKING Her
Sam J.
OOF! Megyn Kelly Just Needs FOUR Words to Shut Down Nikki Haley and her Cringe High Heels Post and LOL
Sam J.
WATCH: Man Shoots Protesters Blocking Traffic (Video)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Anxious, Non-Binary, Indigenous 'Person' Wears Out 'Their' WOKE Card Trying to Get out of DUI (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement