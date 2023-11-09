Marina Medvin Takes AP/CNN/NYT APART for Their Hamas-Embedded 'Journos' on Oct 7 in Receipt-Filled Thread

As Twitchy readers know, CNN, The New York Times, and the Associated Press all had photographers/journalists on the ground WITH HAMAS on October 7. Let us repeat that one more time ... their photographers/journalists were literally EMBEDDED with terrorists during a terror attack on Israel. Man, just when we all think we can't possibly hate the mainstream media more, they prove us wrong.

And for those claiming this was nothing but journalists/photographers covering a war or some other happy horse crap to justify any of this, there was a ceasefire in place on October 7. Not to mention this was not a war, this was not one army against another. It was a group of terrorists torturing, raping, murdering, and kidnapping innocent Israeli men, women and children.

There is no excuse for this.

None.

Especially when you see this thread from Marina Medvin who brought ALL the receipts.

AP “journalists” who entered Israel on October 7 together with the Palestinian terrorists: Hassan Eslaiah, Yousef Masoud, Ali Mahmud, and Hatem Ali.



They documented some of the kidnappings. Did these “journalists” know of the plan ahead of time?



Ali Mahmud and Hatem Ali shot… pic.twitter.com/MyAPoPSM1h — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 8, 2023

Did these 'journalists' know of the plan ahead of time?

That's an excellent question.

Notice how the AP “reporter” “reported” the nude body of Shani Louk as an “Israeli soldier” — pic.twitter.com/ryvBivJzqK — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 8, 2023

As an Israeli soldier.

AP reporter.

And they wonder why so many people hate them.

Of course all of this explains why AP was renting office space from Hamas in the first place. https://t.co/5aP6vQoNEy — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 8, 2023

Meep.

Just hanging out with a bunch of terrorists.

Nothing to see here.

Look at all of that affection.

A hug and a kiss.

This AP-Hamas relationship is eerily similar to the 1930s/40s deal that AP had with the Nazis. pic.twitter.com/uGEJ0mDfFM — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 8, 2023

Meep. Again.

AP is sending out a template response to media inquiries:



"AP uses images taken by freelancers around the world, including in Gaza. Hassan Eslaiah has been an occasional freelancer for AP and other news organizations.



The Associated Press had no knowledge of the Oct. 7 attacks… — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 9, 2023

Covering their backside.

CNN response to media inquiries:



“We are aware of the article and photo concerning Hassan Eslaiah, a freelance photojournalist who has worked with a number of international and Israeli outlets. While we have not at this time found reason to doubt the journalistic accuracy of the… — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 9, 2023

Look at that, CNN is trying to save their bacon.

Too late, guys. We see you.

It gets better. One of the four Gaza “reporters” posted a video of himself riding on a motorcycle holding a grenade. https://t.co/V0nOn2PgqE — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 9, 2023

Just wow.

No words.

Indeed.

