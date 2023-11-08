'Man Involved in Confrontation With Jewish Protester' MSM Take Has People Asking if...
Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails
House Oversight to Subpoena Biden Family Members Including Hunter & Joe's Brother
This Is Fine: Spike In Seismic Activity Under Mount St. Helen's
Vivek Ramaswamy for RNC Chair? Charlie Kirk Floats the Idea and People Have...
Mary Katharine Ham & Others Nuke Dem Rep. Ro Khanna's Student Loan 'Forgiveness'...
Reuters Says 2023 Is The Warmest In 125,000 Years
'More Time Than He Spent in Ohio': Pete Buttigieg in Ukraine Offering Infrastructure...
Projection Detected! Hillary Rants About Hitler, Trump and Efforts to Jail Political Oppon...
Karine Jean-Pierre Tries to Clean Up After Another Awful Response at the WH...
AOC Spotted Having an Odd Way of Defending Rashida Tlaib After Censure
A GOOD START: Rashida Tlaib Finds Herself Censured
Sen. Ted Cruz Has a 2-Word Response to Reason Some Dems Want to...
Antifa Member Gets Rude Awakening From Muslim Women

Correspondents or Collaborators? Shocking New Report About Embedded Photographers on Oct. 7

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:45 PM on November 08, 2023
Meme

The role of a photojournalist in war must be horrific at times. You may be witness to unspeakable atrocities, and your job is to document those atrocities for the world to see. For example, anyone old enough remembers the photo that AP photographer Eddie Adams took during the Vietnam War of a South Vietnamese police officer walking up to a Vietcong prisoner on the street and brutally executing him with a gun to his head. The photo won a Pulitzer Prize and is often cited as changing the course of the war.

Advertisement

But where is the line between 'war correspondent' and 'terrorist collaborator'? A shocking new report from Honest Reporting suggests that many photographers working for the AP, CNN, The New York Times, and Reuters may have crossed that line, and it raises some serious new questions for our media organizations, whose credibility is already underwater.  

On October 7, Hamas terrorists were not the only ones who documented the war crimes they had committed during their deadly rampage across southern Israel. Some of their atrocities were captured by Gaza-based photojournalists working for the Associated Press and Reuters news agencies whose early morning presence at the breached border area raises serious ethical questions.

What were they doing there so early on what would ordinarily have been a quiet Saturday morning? Was it coordinated with Hamas? Did the respectable wire services, which published their photos, approve of their presence inside enemy territory, together with the terrorist infiltrators? Did the photojournalists who freelance for other media, like CNN and The New York Times, notify these outlets? Judging from the pictures of lynching, kidnapping and storming of an Israeli kibbutz, it seems like the border has been breached not only physically, but also journalistically.

Recommended

Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The report then details each of the photojournalists who were on the scene and the photos they took, all of which beg several questions. How were they there on the morning of the attack without foreknowledge? Did they, in fact, collaborate on the terrorist attacks? And, perhaps most importantly, if they had foreknowledge, did they communicate it to these news agencies? If the answer to that final question is yes, it is a damning indictment of all of them (one of which, as a reminder, once shared office space with Hamas).

The media needs to answer to this report, fully and transparently. And they need to be held to account. 

Advertisement

Yes, we all know that adage. But this report may take it to monstrous new levels. 

This is an important point as well. Unlike the example we cited at the top of this article, there was no war between Israel and Hamas on October 6. Hamas committed an unprovoked savage act of terrorism on October 7. So, even calling them 'war correspondents' may not apply here. 

Imagine if the AP had photojournalists following the Sept. 11 terrorists as they went through flight training and coordinated their plans ... and said nothing about it. Those photographers -- and the media who employed them -- would be in prison for the rest of their lives, if not worse.  

And there's another problem. The media has so thoroughly demolished their credibility over the past several years that almost no one will be willing to give them even a shadow of the benefit of the doubt here.

Advertisement

It's not unreasonable to assume that all of these photographers were sympathetic to -- if not fully in league with -- Hamas. In fact, Ari Hoffman of Human Events offered a detailed thread explaining that this is exactly who they are. 

But the critical question is: what did the AP and other agencies know, and when did they know it? 

Of course, the mainstream media will probably never report on this. It is devastating to them. 

But Congress, independent media, and all individuals must call for transparency. If any of the questions being asked here are true, this isn't just a failure of journalistic ethics. It is complicity in crimes against humanity. 

Advertisement

Demand answers.  

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AP CNN HAMAS ISRAEL MEDIA REUTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails
Amy Curtis
This Is Fine: Spike In Seismic Activity Under Mount St. Helen's
Amy Curtis
Mary Katharine Ham & Others Nuke Dem Rep. Ro Khanna's Student Loan 'Forgiveness' Sob Story
Doug P.
Reuters Says 2023 Is The Warmest In 125,000 Years
Amy Curtis
House Oversight to Subpoena Biden Family Members Including Hunter & Joe's Brother
Doug P.
Vivek Ramaswamy for RNC Chair? Charlie Kirk Floats the Idea and People Have THOUGHTS
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails Amy Curtis
Advertisement