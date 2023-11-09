Jamaal Bowman Using TX Chemical Plant Explosion to Fearmonger Met with 'Alarmingly' HILARIOUS Pushback

Would you look at that? Rep. Jamaal Bowman, the guy who thought he could pull a fire alarm to delay a vote and then claim he was too stupid to know a fire alarm from a door opener, is BIG WORRIED about The Sound Resource Solutions plant in Texas exploding.

We'd ALMOST believe him if he hadn't used the explosion to push for Socialist Democratic bills that will completely and totally destroy what is left of this economy and potentially this country.

Nice try, Jamaal, but nope.

BREAKING NEWS: There has been a devastating chemical explosion 60 miles north of Houston.



The Sound Resource Solutions makes solvents for glue and paint remover and the building is said to house chemicals known to have “acute toxins, carcinogenicity, and reproductive toxicity.”… pic.twitter.com/3ZzYoU8WzY — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) November 8, 2023

If we rolled our eyes any further in the backs of our heads we'd be able to see D.C. and the fire alarm Jamaal pulled from our office. Yes, we're front and center with the fire alarm jokes but only because the good people on Twitter/X are doing it as well.

And doing it better, we should add.

Did you pull the wrong Fire alarm? — (((Civil_DiscourseNY)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Next_andReady) November 9, 2023

Okay, so now one pulls the fire alarm. — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ $8 (@StilesBitchley2) November 9, 2023

Did you pull a fire alarm on this one? — Howard_In_CT 🇺🇸 (@How9876543210) November 9, 2023

Way to sound the alarm, Jamaal. — Brandon Webb (@WebbBh) November 9, 2023

If you were there you could have pulled the fire alarm



It's the one thing we know you can do that is useful — Al (@ancienthacker) November 9, 2023

Sensing a theme here, yes?

Oh wait. Where’s Pete Buttigeg?

In Ukraine. Avoiding his job. — Afoot&LightHearted (@karaggmartin) November 8, 2023

Hey man, those photo-ops aren't going to take themselves.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Like Swalwell's fart, Bowman's fire alarm will live on in infamy.

***

