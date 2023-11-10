Nothing to See Here, Just Proof at Least 1 of the AP Photojournalists...
Dude. NO: Chris Hayes Learns the Hard Way That Defending Bad Journalists Doing Bad Things is a BAD Idea

Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on November 10, 2023
Townhall Media

As Twitchy readers know, photojournalists connected to the AP, CNN, and the New York Times were on the ground with Hamas before and on October 7. Many believe there is no way they couldn't have known what was coming, and some even believe they may have been involved. For example, we have seen footage of one of these photojournalists filming as Hamas filled incendiary balloons. 

AKA explosives.

Welp, Chris Hayes is very upset about the situation, not because journalists may have been helping Hamas (that one getting hugged and kissed by the leader of Hamas is pretty damn damning) but because people are rightfully angry about it.

Can't even make this stuff up.

Thinking it's pretty safe to say that when there is a wrong side of history to be on, Chris Hayes will find a way to be on it.

As you can imagine, this didn't go so hot:

There ya' go.

Easy.

There's that big hug and smooch!

This isn't difficult.

It's sort of like the morons calling for a ceasefire who don't seem to realize Hamas already broke the ceasefire in place when they paraglided into Israel and tortured, raped, murdered, and kidnapped thousands of innocent Israelis. 

But you know, talking about these so-called journalists literally on the ground with terrorists is 'wildly dangerous'.

K.

***

Jamaal Bowman Using TX Chemical Plant Explosion to Fearmonger Met with 'Alarmingly' HILARIOUS Pushback

