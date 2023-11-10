Dude. NO: Chris Hayes Learns the Hard Way That Defending Bad Journalists Doing Bad Things is a BAD Idea

As Twitchy readers know, photojournalists connected to the AP, CNN, and the New York Times were on the ground with Hamas before and on October 7. Many believe there is no way they couldn't have known what was coming, and some even believe they may have been involved. For example, we have seen footage of one of these photojournalists filming as Hamas filled incendiary balloons.

AKA explosives.

Welp, Chris Hayes is very upset about the situation, not because journalists may have been helping Hamas (that one getting hugged and kissed by the leader of Hamas is pretty damn damning) but because people are rightfully angry about it.

Can't even make this stuff up.

These loud open threats of violence against journalists and charges of collaboration are wildly dangerous. https://t.co/iy6CbJT3RS — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 9, 2023

Thinking it's pretty safe to say that when there is a wrong side of history to be on, Chris Hayes will find a way to be on it.

As you can imagine, this didn't go so hot:

Hey guys, if you want to murder, rape and kidnap Jews, just take a couple of pictures and sell them to CNN. CNN will pretend you're a journalist and protect you as one of their own. https://t.co/nZiOmoMzLg — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 10, 2023

There ya' go.

Easy.

Good thing you’re not a journalist. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 10, 2023

filming your own crimes isn't journalism. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) November 10, 2023

There's that big hug and smooch!

If they are active combatants, then they are not journalists. It appears @CNN and @AP have engaged in contracting terrorists for access to video.



These loud open threats of violence from journalists who collaborate are wildly dangerous.



Fixed it for you. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) November 10, 2023

Hamas terrorists are using civilians in Gaza as a shield.



So-called journalists who carry weapons and ride along with terrorists are using a camera and a press badge as a shield.



They should all be brought to justice. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 10, 2023

This isn't difficult.

if they participated in the massacre, they were collaborators. as are ANY media outlets who purchased their photos — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 10, 2023

So it's not journalists collaborating with Hamas terrorists to kill Jews that's "wildly dangerous," it's people talking about it. Gotcha. Journalist. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 10, 2023

It's sort of like the morons calling for a ceasefire who don't seem to realize Hamas already broke the ceasefire in place when they paraglided into Israel and tortured, raped, murdered, and kidnapped thousands of innocent Israelis.

But you know, talking about these so-called journalists literally on the ground with terrorists is 'wildly dangerous'.

K.

***

***

