Nothing to See Here, Just Proof at Least 1 of the AP Photojournalists With Hamas is a RABID Anti-Semite

As the mainstream media backpedals, circles the wagons, and tries deflecting from the very real issue the AP, CNN, and The New York Times have with photojournalists hanging out with terrorists, we are seeing more and more evidence that they not only likely knew what was coming on October 7, but may have even been embedded in it.

Hey, we're not the ones filming terrorists filling balloon bombs like it's an ok, everyday thing.

Watch this:

Yet another video of Hassan Eslaiah, the photojournalist who worked for CNN and the AP. Here he is (pre-10/7) with terrorists launching incendiary balloons at Israel. pic.twitter.com/2wwNs0IDNj — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 9, 2023

And wouldn't you just know it? Seems this Eslaiah has been concerning for at least five years now:

Wow, people have been sounding the alarm about the @AP's Hassan Eslaiah and Hamas since 2018. See receipts ⬇️ https://t.co/vkW7GCopWs — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 10, 2023

5 years ago, @CAMERAorg sent a senior @AP editor evidence that Hassan Eslaiah "openly identifies with Hamas' political platform and is a rabid anti-Semite who praises terrorists and expresses joy over the murder of innocent and unarmed Israelis." They knew. See 12/13/18 email https://t.co/TmQVzD1Ots pic.twitter.com/oD30cHbCHJ — Tamar Sternthal (@TamarSternthal) November 9, 2023

Gosh, that's not good. Especially when we have people like Chris Hayes claiming those calling these photojournalists out are the real bad guys.

But wait, there's more.

Next time you watch @CNN or read an article by @AP or @Reuters, ask yourself:



What was Hassan Eslaiah, one of their freelancers in Gaza, doing in Israeli territory on a motorbike with a grenade?



Was he part of the massacre of women and babies?



This is who we get news from?! pic.twitter.com/M0Jxauhx8m — (((Emanuel Miller))) 🌻 (@emanumiller) November 9, 2023

Yikes.

I guess AP now stands for "All Palestinian." — Vin Tanner (@VinTanner417682) November 10, 2023

Well, it certainly would explain A LOT.

All we can do is shake our heads at this point.

***

Related:

***

