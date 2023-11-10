Ronna McDaniel Claims RNC Was Told to Stay Out of Virginia Elections Following...
Nothing to See Here, Just Proof at Least 1 of the AP Photojournalists With Hamas is a RABID Anti-Semite

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on November 10, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

As the mainstream media backpedals, circles the wagons, and tries deflecting from the very real issue the AP, CNN, and The New York Times have with photojournalists hanging out with terrorists, we are seeing more and more evidence that they not only likely knew what was coming on October 7, but may have even been embedded in it.

Hey, we're not the ones filming terrorists filling balloon bombs like it's an ok, everyday thing.

Watch this:

And wouldn't you just know it? Seems this Eslaiah has been concerning for at least five years now:

Gosh, that's not good. Especially when we have people like Chris Hayes claiming those calling these photojournalists out are the real bad guys.

But wait, there's more.

Yikes.

Well, it certainly would explain A LOT.

All we can do is shake our heads at this point.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

