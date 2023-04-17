Brandon Johnson proves Chicago gets the government it deserves.

As Twitchy readers know, looting and rioting broke out Saturday night in the lovely, thriving, prosperous Chicago downtown … at this point, we still don’t know what caused it but considering how the mayor-elect responded to the obvious destruction of property, theft, and VIOLENCE (at least two people were shot), we don’t suppose a cause matters. See, Johnson doesn’t want to ‘demonize’ the little s**ts who are destroying his city.

Way to pick ’em, Chicago.

Watch.

The new mayor of Chicago refuses to condemn looting. pic.twitter.com/lTd9mIm6Rg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 17, 2023

The looting in Chicago was not about making sure people can eat.

Bro.

C’mon.

And PS, calling them out is not ‘demonizing’ them, Mr. Mayor-elect.

In recent mayoral election, Chicago, a city plagued by violence, voted for more violence. Now, mayor-elect is promising not to 'demonize' violent criminals. https://t.co/k2SqLdH87S https://t.co/2wSKLiJ7fv — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 16, 2023

Imagine going from Lightfoot to this …

“It’s not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of other opportunities in their own communities,” said Johnson, a progressive Democrat. Here’s an idea – clean up their communities & stop enabling bad behavior! They’re NEVER going to learn! 🤯😤😪 pic.twitter.com/AtWnBWK7dA — Emily (@Emme0703) April 17, 2023

Gosh, they never want to talk about working on the communities, they just want to pretend these ‘youth’ are forced to act like listless monsters because they have no choice.

Chicago is doomed.

Ain’t it?

Chicago is done. The Night Chicago Died — Tinkerer (@JustinH54582057) April 17, 2023

Chicagoans; Move Immediately. — Anthony Lou (@AnthonyLou_) April 17, 2023

Not looting is racist. — Brosa Parks (@Parabellum2021) April 17, 2023

Who knew?

***

