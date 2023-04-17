Brandon Johnson proves Chicago gets the government it deserves.

As Twitchy readers know, looting and rioting broke out Saturday night in the lovely, thriving, prosperous Chicago downtown … at this point, we still don’t know what caused it but considering how the mayor-elect responded to the obvious destruction of property, theft, and VIOLENCE (at least two people were shot), we don’t suppose a cause matters. See, Johnson doesn’t want to ‘demonize’ the little s**ts who are destroying his city.

Way to pick ’em, Chicago.

Watch.

The looting in Chicago was not about making sure people can eat.

Bro.

C’mon.

And PS, calling them out is not ‘demonizing’ them, Mr. Mayor-elect.

Imagine going from Lightfoot to this …

Gosh, they never want to talk about working on the communities, they just want to pretend these ‘youth’ are forced to act like listless monsters because they have no choice.

Chicago is doomed.

Ain’t it?

Who knew?

