Ex Twitter CEO's 'There's No Left or Right' Post Sparks Strolls Down Election Interference Lane

Doug P.  |  1:33 PM on May 01, 2024

The former CEO and co-founder of Twitter is back in the news for his comments about the protests and takeovers that took place at Columbia University: 

From the New York Post:

Jack Dorsey has thrown his support behind the anti-Israel protesters who occupied a building at Columbia University. 

The Twitter co-founder posted and shared several messages on X that were critical of law enforcement’s response to the protesters — scores of whom were arrested after they were evicted from the building by force.

 Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO of the company then known as Twitter in 2021, approved of a post by left-leaning podcaster Kyle Kulinsky who compared the Columbia protesters to demonstrators who rallied against the Iraq and Vietnam wars — all of whom were “smeared and hated in the moment.”

While the violence, "occupations" and other protests were taking place on campuses around the U.S. yesterday, Dorsey also posted this: 

Really? 

That's a funny thing to say considering the source: 

The election interference from Twitter leadership was strong leading into the 2020 election, but now we're back to "no Right or Left." 

There certainly was a Right and Left when Dorsey was in charge of Twitter, because the former were suppressed under the guise of battling against "disinformation" (which in many cases can be defined as "factual information that's harmful to Democrats).

Another day brings with it another example of ZERO self-awareness.

