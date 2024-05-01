'Please Tell Me This Is a Joke': Biden Announces Who Will Benefit From Latest Round of Vote Buying

It Is May First and Joe Biden Is the Worst President in US...
Doug P.  |  12:15 PM on May 01, 2024
Meme screenshot

According to polls, President Biden still trails Donald Trump in all swing states with just over six months to go until the presidential election: 

With that in mind, how is the Biden campaign trying to gain some ground? One way is to continue ignoring the Supreme Court and keep trying to buy votes. Today was no different: 

Just wonderful:

As usual, the White House isn't "canceling" or "forgiving" any debts, just transferring the burden to others.

The Biden administration is a joke, just not the "ha ha" kind.

And it's not even Biden or the Democrats' money... it's yours.

Apparently they just don't care. After all, this is the same White House that praised Saudi Arabia for supporting Biden's "signature initiative"... on the anniversary of 9/11.

At this point who knows what they're thinking. 

Just imagine how desperate they're going to get in the coming weeks.

