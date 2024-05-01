'Please Tell Me This Is a Joke': Biden Announces Who Will Benefit From Latest Round of Vote Buying

According to polls, President Biden still trails Donald Trump in all swing states with just over six months to go until the presidential election:

🇺🇲 2024 GE: Emerson/The Hill



ARIZONA

🟥 Trump 48% (+4)

🟦 Biden 44%

.

GEORGIA

🟥 Trump 47% (+3)

🟦 Biden 44%

.

WISCONSIN

🟥 Trump 47% (+2)

🟦 Biden 45%

.

PENNSYLVANIA

🟥 Trump 47% (+2)

🟦 Biden 45%

.

NORTH CAROLINA

🟥 Trump 47% (+5)

🟦 Biden 42%

.

NEVADA

🟥 Trump 45% (+1)… pic.twitter.com/Z2sJbQoncV — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 30, 2024

Advertisement

With that in mind, how is the Biden campaign trying to gain some ground? One way is to continue ignoring the Supreme Court and keep trying to buy votes. Today was no different:

President Biden: "Today, my Administration is approving $6.1 billion in student debt cancellation for 317,000 borrowers who attended the Art Institutes." — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) May 1, 2024

Just wonderful:

The Biden administration is forgiving $6.1 billion in student debt for 317,000 people who attended The Art Institutes, a for-profit chain of schools that shut down last fall amid allegations of fraud. https://t.co/83uutSjBbW — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 1, 2024

As usual, the White House isn't "canceling" or "forgiving" any debts, just transferring the burden to others.

Oh for Pete’s sake https://t.co/UI1VRrynWT — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) May 1, 2024

Please tell me this is a joke. — Tami Marler (@tamimarlerMBA) May 1, 2024

The Biden administration is a joke, just not the "ha ha" kind.

That’s only 19,300 per vote. — Chris Dorsey (@chrisdorsey) May 1, 2024

And it's not even Biden or the Democrats' money... it's yours.

Has anyone ever been worse at reading a room? https://t.co/LHqn8ZvO72 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 1, 2024

Apparently they just don't care. After all, this is the same White House that praised Saudi Arabia for supporting Biden's "signature initiative"... on the anniversary of 9/11.

I'm convinced he's not running or he wants to lose. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 1, 2024

At this point who knows what they're thinking.

President Biden: I’m BUYING VOTES!!



Just say the quiet part out loud already 🙄 — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) May 1, 2024

Translation: I'm transferring the debt of art students to other Americans in order to buy the votes of students. — Gambare (@d3navy) May 1, 2024

Just imagine how desperate they're going to get in the coming weeks.