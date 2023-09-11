NatSec spox picked a heckuva day to announce who's supporting Biden's 'signature initiative'

Hollywood melts DOWN over Drew Barrymore using 'scab writers' and guys, there's not...
Doug P.  |  10:35 AM on September 11, 2023
Twitchy

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and President Biden will commemorate the occasion in... Alaska? Yep:

On Monday, President Joe Biden will mark the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th attacks in Alaska instead of the traditional New York City, Virginia or Pennsylvania events. 

The president will be returning from his overseas trip to India for the G20 summit and his first visit to Vietnam since taking office. He is set to speak in front of 1,000 first responders and their families at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, the White House said.

Vice President Kamala Harris will instead be dispatched to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in lower Manhattan to honor the lives lost in the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield will join the vice president in New York.

Elsewhere, First Lady Jill Biden will visit the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, to lay a wreath. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will also be in attendance. 

Meanwhile, at the White House, Biden's national security staff thought it would be a good day to make this announcement:

Seriously?

Talk about impeccable timing. Yeesh.

It's hard to believe that somebody didn't say "hey, maybe we should wait until a different day to make this announcement."

We shouldn't even be surprised, and yet here we are.

Biden said before he took office that if he were to be elected the days if "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't joking.

The date chosen to make that announcement aside, there are other questions that should be asked:

Trying to get lower gas prices with an election just around the corner? Another "ten percent for the Big Guy" situation? It's anybody's guess.

*** 

