NatSec spox picked a heckuva day to announce who's supporting Biden's 'signature initiative'

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and President Biden will commemorate the occasion in... Alaska? Yep:

On Monday, President Joe Biden will mark the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th attacks in Alaska instead of the traditional New York City, Virginia or Pennsylvania events. The president will be returning from his overseas trip to India for the G20 summit and his first visit to Vietnam since taking office. He is set to speak in front of 1,000 first responders and their families at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, the White House said. Vice President Kamala Harris will instead be dispatched to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in lower Manhattan to honor the lives lost in the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield will join the vice president in New York. Elsewhere, First Lady Jill Biden will visit the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, to lay a wreath. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will also be in attendance.

Meanwhile, at the White House, Biden's national security staff thought it would be a good day to make this announcement:

We welcome this weekend’s announcement by Saudi Arabia committing $20 billion to support President Biden’s signature initiative, the Partnership for Global Infrastructure (PGI). — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) September 11, 2023

Seriously?

Ummmmmmmmmm this is NOT the day to be praising the Saudis.



How unbelievably tone deaf.#NeverForget #Remember911 https://t.co/L9V4NzvLBZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2023

You work for the National *Security* Council and you're heaping praise on Saudi Arabia on 9/11?!



FFS. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2023

Praising the Saudis today, September 11, 2023.

What the hell? https://t.co/Fp7krpKm2A — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 11, 2023

Talk about impeccable timing. Yeesh.

Probably not the best day to announce an infrastructure deal with the Saudis https://t.co/OIudvQPhss — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 11, 2023

So the Biden Admin either has no self awareness or they just don't care. Either option is bad. https://t.co/5XHmhFtUaG — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 11, 2023

It's hard to believe that somebody didn't say "hey, maybe we should wait until a different day to make this announcement."

Name an administration more tone-deaf than this one.



She posted this on *9/11* https://t.co/HDPFBGgzPS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 11, 2023

they post this today. today.



thank you biden voters for the restoration of norms. https://t.co/ki2at3EiQ4 — 𝓁𝒶𝓊𝓇𝑒𝓃 🎃 🍁 ☕️ (@FletchMatlock) September 11, 2023

Just an incredibly bizarre lack of self-awareness with this tweet. But very on-brand for this White House. https://t.co/qvU8HfspEj — Ryan Smyth (@ryanhsmyth) September 11, 2023

We shouldn't even be surprised, and yet here we are.

All the days to choose and you chose this one. https://t.co/YY0Tf0zjgX pic.twitter.com/kgawibi9vQ — JiminHAVERTOWN ⚛️ (@Bobo_the_Kid) September 11, 2023

was there literally no other day you could announce this? — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 11, 2023

This is what you get with an America Last Administration https://t.co/w8b1Pnw7dt — Ashley Hayek (@ashleyhayek) September 11, 2023

Biden said before he took office that if he were to be elected the days if "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't joking.

Perfect day to hype the Saudis, eh? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 11, 2023

The date chosen to make that announcement aside, there are other questions that should be asked:

Yes, this is ill-timed but the bigger question is: WHY is Saudi Arabia giving $20 BILLION to build infrastructure in "developing nations"? What do they get in return? What does Biden get besides a pat on the back?



Curious "initiative." https://t.co/eB7ZEWmduC — Reality Czar Rikki (@rikkiratliff) September 11, 2023

Trying to get lower gas prices with an election just around the corner? Another "ten percent for the Big Guy" situation? It's anybody's guess.

