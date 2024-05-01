USA Today 'Reporter' Peculiarly Seeking to Dox Jewish UCLA Students Rather Than Their Tormentors

Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:47 PM on May 01, 2024
meme screenshot

For about a week now, we have been telling you about the Pro Hamas protestors disrupting campus life at UCLA. They have blocked students from attending classes and forced Jewish students to live in fear. Understandably, last night, they had enough. Jewish students decided to stand up for themselves. Now, suddenly one reporter from the 'USA Today' is interested in learning more about them. Not to tell their story of discrimination, of course, but apparently to dox them for finally asserting their rights to live freely in America.

Intel, you say? That's a weird word to use for gathering research, but whatever. Will Carless, National Correspondent, is on the case. Also love the part where he asserts 'counter protestors who attacked the UCLA demonstrators'. There is no bias there, at all.

'USA Today Scribe for the DNC and their pet causes' is more accurate.

That's an excellent question. Let's see what our roving reporter has to say.

Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus
Amy Curtis
Oh, it's called doing 'journalism'. Well, surely we will find reams of articles talking about these 'demonstrators' who are endlessly harassing Jewish students trying to live their lives.

Just as expected, Will Carless is also apparently article-less when it comes to covering the actual bullies in this scenario. Could have seen that coming from a mile away.

Will also has not written about  the massive funding machines behind these protests, but if you are interested, we did at Twitchy.

Also, the Pro Palestine and Hamas protestors stay masked. 

Start the 'Jeopardy' montage, but don't hold your breath.

Oh, it's glaringly obvious.

As the old saying goes, 'hit dogs will howl', Will. He protests a bit too much.


