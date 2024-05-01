USA Today 'Reporter' Peculiarly Seeking to Dox Jewish UCLA Students Rather Than Their Tormentors

For about a week now, we have been telling you about the Pro Hamas protestors disrupting campus life at UCLA. They have blocked students from attending classes and forced Jewish students to live in fear. Understandably, last night, they had enough. Jewish students decided to stand up for themselves. Now, suddenly one reporter from the 'USA Today' is interested in learning more about them. Not to tell their story of discrimination, of course, but apparently to dox them for finally asserting their rights to live freely in America.

Advertisement

If anyone has intel on who the counter-protesters were who attacked the #UCLA demonstrators last night, or who is organizing them, please DM me. I can provide my Signal number and guarantee anonymity. — Will Carless (@willcarless) May 1, 2024

Intel, you say? That's a weird word to use for gathering research, but whatever. Will Carless, National Correspondent, is on the case. Also love the part where he asserts 'counter protestors who attacked the UCLA demonstrators'. There is no bias there, at all.

'USA Today Scribe for the DNC and their pet causes' is more accurate.

Hi Will. Am I to understand that for weeks, masked students were preventing Jewish students from entering classroom buildings, libraries, and freely moving around campus, and you did not inquire as to the identities of those students? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2024

That's an excellent question. Let's see what our roving reporter has to say.

Not at all.



Myself and other USA Today reporters have been speaking sigh members of the protest movement regularly and getting their names.



It’s called doing journalism. — Will Carless (@willcarless) May 1, 2024

Oh, it's called doing 'journalism'. Well, surely we will find reams of articles talking about these 'demonstrators' who are endlessly harassing Jewish students trying to live their lives.

Great. Pls share the identities of the people in these videos. Did you write about them? https://t.co/mmuouMRbEV — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2024

Weird. The only article I can find doesn’t address any of these incidents and instead mostly tries to exonerate the protestors of harassment and violence they’ve been regularly engaged in.



Maybe I missed it?https://t.co/bgaF5CyiSa — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2024

Just as expected, Will Carless is also apparently article-less when it comes to covering the actual bullies in this scenario. Could have seen that coming from a mile away.

Or maybe you write about who was funding and behind these protests, and their views, and I missed it?



Can you link that piece? — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2024

Will also has not written about the massive funding machines behind these protests, but if you are interested, we did at Twitchy.

Will, I can't seem to find anything on your public timeline asking for identities of several masked students preventing Jews from attending class (on video) or moving freely on their campus at UCLA.



If you haven't done this, why haven't you done this? https://t.co/J2LDITbkD7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2024

Advertisement

Okay so you put out an open call for the identities of these people, or not? If not, why not? Is that not journalism?https://t.co/R4IzbcdoSK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2024

Will, did you put out an open public call for the identities of these people? I can't seem to find it on your timeline. Happy to be corrected.https://t.co/d9b2QH3ry2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2024

Also, the Pro Palestine and Hamas protestors stay masked.

All you have to do is show me your posts calling for intel on the students blocking Jews from attending libraries and classes at UCLA @willcarless.



You're just doing journalism, right? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2024

Start the 'Jeopardy' montage, but don't hold your breath.

To be clear you're also interested on intel about the people who attacked Jews, right?



Or is this just about doxxing people who stood up for Jews? — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 1, 2024

word on the streets is that it was BOFA — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 1, 2024

It sounds suspiciously like you're going to reveal names and organizers of one side, but not the other. — Gruntled (@NeverTr74704466) May 1, 2024

Notice these reporters showed 0 interest in the identities mob of pro-Hamas students that have been regularly attacking and harassing Jewish students for a week now. https://t.co/UCEDuK6ZNr — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, it's glaringly obvious.

My god! A journalist doing journalism! https://t.co/l0JqmPmBpo — Will Carless (@willcarless) May 1, 2024

As the old saying goes, 'hit dogs will howl', Will. He protests a bit too much.



