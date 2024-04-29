Jewish UCLA Student Forcibly Blocked from Attending Class by Pro Hamas Mob

Scotland’s First Minister of Hate Speech Resigns
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on April 29, 2024
AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

This video should infuriate every American no matter their race, creed or religion. This country is about equal rights, but apparently that no longer applies to Jewish college students.

This student is trying to get to his class. He is simply trying to attend class. He isn't trying to disrupt their protest or even counter protest. All he wants to do is go to class. The Hamas apologists won't allow it and the security guard won't intervene to help him either. 

Time for UCLA students to file their own class action lawsuit. They can use the Columbia version as a model.

Every one of those students blocking his path to class should be expelled from school.

Once again, the Star of David is being used to ostracize and and single out the Jewish people.

Every person in America knows that if this was a different minority group, it would not be happening.

He would be charged with assault, probably.

There should be no place for them in a civil society.

Every single time.



ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT JEWISH JEWS UCLA

