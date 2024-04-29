Jewish UCLA Student Forcibly Blocked from Attending Class by Pro Hamas Mob

This video should infuriate every American no matter their race, creed or religion. This country is about equal rights, but apparently that no longer applies to Jewish college students.

Advertisement

@UCLA Jewish student trying to attend class is forcibly prevented entry by 6 masked Pro-Hamas students while UCLA guard stands by and DOES NOTHING.



“I am a UCLA student…my class is over there. I want to use THAT entrance. Let me go in.”#AntizionismIsAntisemitism



🎥… pic.twitter.com/LY3mmCHXNw — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) April 29, 2024

This student is trying to get to his class. He is simply trying to attend class. He isn't trying to disrupt their protest or even counter protest. All he wants to do is go to class. The Hamas apologists won't allow it and the security guard won't intervene to help him either.

Watch this. What an absolute disgrace. At a public university, masked Hamas supporters are blocking the free movement of Jewish students on their own campus. I think expensive lawsuits are vital at this point. https://t.co/55wKisFucM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 29, 2024

Time for UCLA students to file their own class action lawsuit. They can use the Columbia version as a model.

I'm sorry, remind me again who the real nazis are? 'Protestors' @UCLA trying to bring back 1939? https://t.co/P7R85v6Q6p — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) April 29, 2024

This is a direct and blatant violation of title VI. https://t.co/uH8OypRvM7 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 29, 2024

Every one of those students blocking his path to class should be expelled from school.

Jewish student wearing a Star of David necklace DENIED entry to his own university because he is JEWISH.



“I’m a UCLA student. I deserve to go here. We pay tuition. This is our school and they are not letting me walk in.”



Masked activists refused to let the student enter. pic.twitter.com/w9KeBUzMhR — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 29, 2024

Once again, the Star of David is being used to ostracize and and single out the Jewish people.

Arrest, charge, prosecute every single participant. Let them pay damages to the students and staff they prevented from working. Let every student and staff member be expelled permanently for gross misconduct and violations of the code of conduct. https://t.co/Zi1H5SeaOV — Edward Solomon (@edsolomon) April 29, 2024

Love this kid. Not scared at all. Loud and Proud Jew. This is our future! By the way @UCLA, how are you letting this happen. These masked kids are terrorizing the school. They are a bunch of proHamas antiSemites. If this wasn't against Jews, I am sure this would NOT be happening.… https://t.co/bc8z05VXjE — Todd Richman (@toddrichman) April 29, 2024

Advertisement

Every person in America knows that if this was a different minority group, it would not be happening.

Dirtbag occupiers denying students access to classes. https://t.co/6eCLDGFhrp — Dr Patrick M. - AI Builder (@patmcguinness) April 29, 2024

Bro just push the terrorists out the way https://t.co/qGebJgcmlg — Cris (@Zig_Xag) April 29, 2024

He would be charged with assault, probably.

These young people should have a problem finding a job after not letting a Jewish person get into class. https://t.co/S5voW7x7HK — Ella Travels (Ella Kenan) (@EllaTravelsLove) April 29, 2024

There should be no place for them in a civil society.

If you’re on the side enforcing segregation, you’re on the wrong side. https://t.co/HBT9ChWiI0 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) April 29, 2024

Every single time.







